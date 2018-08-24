Global Yellow Pages ordered to pay $1.18m in costs to Promedia Directories after losing copyright suit

Global Yellow Pages has been ordered to pay $1.18 million in costs after losing a copyright infringement case.
Published
58 min ago
Leila Lai

SINGAPORE - Global Yellow Pages (GYP) has been ordered by the Singapore High Court to pay $1.18 million in costs to Promedia Directories Pte Ltd, GYP said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday (Aug 23).

Promedia Directories was awarded costs after GYP lost a copyright infringement case against it in January 2017.

GYP, a mainboard-listed real estate developer, said the company will make further announcements on the case as and when appropriate.

Shares of GYP last traded at $0.174 on Thursday, up 0.5 cent or 3 per cent.

