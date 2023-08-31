Strapped for resources: How start-ups can hire, manage and pay global talent while controlling costs

Mr Chris McNamara, chief revenue officer at Remote, says: “Start-ups, which are trying to move faster and are on very tight budgets, can access talent quickly by partnering with us as they don’t have to invest in setting up local entities or deal with compliance issues directly themselves.”

“The unique combination of addressing talent shortages, managing compliance risks and unlocking lower operating costs for businesses is making the service and the product we offer very popular throughout the region.”

To help companies, especially start-ups, who may have concerns about working with EORs for the first time due to uncertainty about the outcome and the associated costs, Remote recently launched a "Satisfaction Guarantee". This demonstrates how confident Remote is in its services, as it will waive the management fees if a customer is not completely satisfied in the first 90 days, Mr McNamara adds.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives by Remote showcasing its commitment to delivering great customer experiences. Last year, Remote became the first EOR to display customer satisfaction data and service metrics on their website. Such transparency, says Mr McNamara, helps businesses gain the insights they need to choose the right EOR partner.

Time and cost considerations

While fees are a major consideration when choosing an EOR for many companies, it wasn't the sole deciding factor for Tablevibe. As a start-up, it wants a flexible partner that can quickly adapt and customise its solutions to suit the fast-changing business landscape.

“Our partnership with Remote has positively influenced our company's financial performance. Their support and services have led to increased operational efficiency and helped us effectively unlock international growth opportunities,” Mr Sneep says.

Mr McNamara points out that about 85 to 90 percent of Remote's customers are small and medium-sized businesses or start-ups, debunking the myth that only large companies can afford to use EOR services. He says that it's more economical for start-ups when measured against the time and costs of establishing local entities abroad and navigating legal and compliance aspects independently.

Remote charges a flat monthly fee per international employee or contractor, with a commitment to no hidden charges. Remote upholds a transparent, flat-rate pricing system, devoid of hidden costs like charges for managing the departures of newly recruited employees.

“Our goal is to partner with our customers over the long term to help them grow their businesses,” Mr McNamara says.

