Global stock rally builds in Asia on recovery hopes

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks climbed early on Thursday (May 28) as investors weighed continued signs of economies reopening against the increase in Sino-American tensions over Hong Kong. The yen dipped and Treasuries nudged down.

Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi index added 0.8 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.9 per cent.

But stock futures retreated in Hong Kong after the Trump administration said it could no longer certify Hong Kong's political autonomy from China, a move that could have far-reaching consequences on its special trading status with the US.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index added 0.3 per cent as of 9.15am in Tokyo.

The gauge rose 1.5 per cent on Wednesday to an 12-week high, holding above technical levels considered key by chart watchers. The Nasdaq turned positive late in the session after Micron Technologies forecast earnings that were ahead of estimates, lifting chipmakers.

Investors are closely watching the new US-China friction - including possible sanctions over Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong - as global stocks push higher on hopes economies are beginning to recover after a deep downturn. Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President James Bullard said the American economy may already have bottomed.

"Eventually we will see a recovery but to be honest I think analysts are still way too optimistic about corporate profits," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. "We are in for a much deeper profit slide than investors are expecting and that does make the stock market somewhat vulnerable."

China's daily currency fixing will be closely watched as the offshore yuan tests the weakest level on record amid speculation the government would be willing to permit a weaker currency in response to fresh punitive measures from the U.S.