Global Invacom buys UK satellite electronics firm Skyware Tech

Satellite communications equipment provider Global Invacom has acquired Skyware Technologies Group, which designs and makes integrated transmitters and receivers for data-over-satellite (DOS) applications.

The acquisition consists of an initial cash payment of $3.1 million, with a further $300,000 to be provided as product, and a maximum additional $500,000 payable on delivery of revenue-related earn-out targets.

The consideration will be funded from existing cash resources, the mainboard-listed firm announced in a pre-market statement yesterday.

Global Invacom added: "The group already has a leading position in DOS antennas and this acquisition will allow the group to offer its customers the total DOS terminal solution."

Executive chairman Tony Taylor said the acquisition of British-based Skyware Technologies will enable the firm to provide a "complete antenna and electronics product set to customers across the data-over-satellite market".

"There is a significant opportunity across this market, driven by the demand for connectivity in developing countries and rural communities, and where fibre or cable is not a viable solution, satellite broadband is now a highly attractive alternative."

