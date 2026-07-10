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Global EV demand rises for 4th month as Europe offsets China, US weakness

Registrations climbed 7 per cent from a year earlier to two million in June, while first-half volumes were up 2 per cent.

Gdansk - Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fourth straight month in June, driven by strong growth in Europe as sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) showed on July 10.

Registrations of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles climbed 7 per cent from a year earlier to two million in June, while first-half volumes were up 2 per cent.

Europe EV registrations rose 31 per cent to about 530,000 units, a record for June. BMI said Europe remains the main engine of EV growth.

China registrations fell 11 per cent to around one million vehicles, while North America registrations slumped 13 per cent following the end of US EV tax credits.

BMI said Chinese automakers continue expanding overseas amid weaker domestic demand. REUTERS