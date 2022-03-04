Global brands exit in wave of corporate action against Moscow

LONDON • From Canada Goose parkas and the latest iPhone to spare parts for aircraft engines and even some of the planes themselves - the list of goods, consumer and industrial, that will no longer be sold in Russia is growing longer with every day.

Some of the biggest Western brands, from Boeing and Exxon Mobil to Ford Motor, have suspended operations in Russia in an unprecedented wave of corporate action against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Winter clothing maker Canada Goose said on Wednesday it would suspend all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia, while Apple has said it has stopped sales of iPhones and other products.

Western nations have ratcheted up sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine last week, including against President Vladimir Putin and the central bank. The measures have sent the rouble plunging and forced the central bank to jack up interest rates. They also made it impossible for many companies do business in the country.

US oil major Exxon said it would not invest in new developments in Russia and was taking steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture, after similar moves to dump assets by Britain's BP, Russia's biggest foreign investor, and Shell.

Ford joined other automakers by suspending operations in the country. Daimler Truck has frozen its activities in Russia, while Mercedes-Benz Group is looking into legal options to divest its 15 per cent stake in Kamaz as soon as possible. General Motors said it would suspend all vehicle exports to Russia until further notice, and BMW also stopped shipments, adding it would halt production on the ground there.

Since the fall of Communism, Russia, and in particular the younger generation, has embraced global brands, foreign travel and social media. Its deepening economic isolation risks putting some of those changes into reverse, and cutting off an important market for international companies.

Signalling there would be no let-up from the West, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday that Mr Putin "has no idea what's coming" as he joined European states and Canada in closing US airspace to Russian planes.

Within the aviation sector, Boeing has suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines, while Airbus stopped spare part deliveries, hobbling the industry in Russia. Lufthansa's Technik unit and aircraft leasing company AerCap have stopped their services for Russian customers.

The sporting world has also been affected, with German sportswear Adidas suspending its partnership with the Russian Football Union.

On the sourcing side of the market, carmakers such as Volkswagen, BMW and Porsche are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

Russian firms, meanwhile, have felt increasingly squeezed. Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, said on Wednesday it was leaving the European market because its subsidiaries faced large cash outflows, adding that the safety of its employees and property was threatened.

Moscow, which has called Russia's actions in Ukraine a "special operation", has responded to the exodus of Western investors by temporarily restricting Russian asset sales by foreigners.

REUTERS