Global airlines relieved as US lifts travel ban

PARIS • The United States' decision to lift travel curbs starting in November for foreigners who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 was met with a sigh of relief by the global airline sector, which has been dealt a body blow by the pandemic.

America's halt to the 18-month ban on travel from 33 countries, including members of the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India, could help rejuvenate a US tourism industry that has been crippled by the pandemic. The industry suffered a US$500 billion (S$676 billion) loss in travel expenditures in 2020, according to the US Travel Association.

For large traditional European airline players, like British Airways-owner IAG, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, it represents a chance to recover the transatlantic routes that are key to their profits.

US carriers, American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, will also benefit, although their finances had already been helped by a recovery in the large domestic market to near pre-pandemic levels.

"The transatlantic market is a key profit generator for the main European legacy airline groups," said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata), which has 290 member airlines accounting for 82 per cent of global air travel, described it as "a major step forward".

"This is excellent news for families and loved ones... It's good for the millions of livelihoods in the US that depend on global tourism. And it will boost the economic recovery by enabling some key business travel markets," said Iata director-general Willie Walsh.

Iata has been calling for months for travel restrictions to be "guided by the science" and take into account travellers' vaccination status.

Mr Colin Scarola, vice-president equity research at CFRA Research, said the US decision would encourage firms to approve overseas business trips, but risks remain and he does not expect international travel to rebound to pre-pandemic levels before late 2022.

Morningstar analyst Burkett Huey pointed out that "if you don't fill an aircraft at 75 per cent to 80 per cent, the trip won't be profitable. You need travellers from both sides".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES