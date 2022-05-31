Glencore bribery cases draw in billionaire former executives

LONDON • The US corruption and market manipulation cases against Glencore include allegations about the conduct of two former executives who formed part of the inner circle of the trading house's top management for more than a decade - and walked away as billionaires.

The US government did not bring any charges against top Glencore managers in the sweeping cases against Glencore to which the firm pleaded guilty this week.

But in legal documents last Tuesday, the United States said that two former top Glencore executives, one of whom is identified as the "global head of the oil group" and the other as a Greek and British citizen who was a "senior executive" in the copper and zinc department, were personally involved in corruption.

The descriptions make the men identifiable as Mr Alex Beard, Glencore's former head of oil, and Mr Telis Mistakidis, its former head of copper, respectively.

The documents state that a widespread and persistent culture of bribery was not limited to local middlemen or rogue traders, but was perpetuated by some of the company's most senior leaders. Both men had been at Glencore for decades and were some of the closest lieutenants of former chief executive Ivan Glasenberg before they departed about three years ago.

This is the first time in decades that the most senior echelons of the trading industry have been called out publicly by US regulators.

While US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said last Tuesday that holding individuals accountable was a priority in the Glencore case and more generally, the US secured guilty pleas only from two mid-level former Glencore traders Anthony Stimler and Emilio Heredia.

But in legal documents filed by the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the United States made allegations about a number of other Glencore traders and executives, including Mr Beard and Mr Mistakidis.

Mr Beard was global head of oil for Glencore during the period under scrutiny, from 2007 to 2018.

The British trader worked at BP before he joined Glencore in 1995 and became head of oil in February 2007. Known for his acumen trading Russian oil, he retired from the company in 2019 and had a net worth estimated at about £1.5 billion (S$2.6 billion) in the latest Sunday Times (of London) Rich List.

In a separate statement of facts, which Glencore admitted as "true and correct" as part of its guilty plea, the Department of Justice referred to the conduct of several Glencore executives without naming them.

One individual, described as "Executive 1", agreed to pay US$14 million (S$19 million) through a West African intermediary company in 2011, "knowing that the money would be used, at least in part, to pay bribes to Nigerian officials", according to the filing.

The document describes "Executive 1" as a British citizen who "had responsibility over Glencore's sale and purchase of oil worldwide" from 2007 to 2019. Mr Beard fits that description.

Elsewhere in the same filing, the US said that "Executive 3" had been involved in a scheme to bribe officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The document describes "Executive 3" as a Greek and British citizen employed in Glencore's copper and zinc department from 1993 to 2018.

Mr Mistakidis meets that description. He joined Glencore in March 1993 and retired in 2018. With an estimated wealth of £2.5 billion, he ranked 71st on the Sunday Times Rich List this year.

BLOOMBERG