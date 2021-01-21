GK Goh weighs sale of Boardroom for $398m

Singapore investment firm GK Goh Holdings is exploring a sale of corporate services provider Boardroom amid interest from prospective buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

GK Goh is working with a financial adviser on the potential sale, which could fetch about US$300 million (S$398 million), the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The Singapore-based business has attracted preliminary interest from other industry players, the people said.

Shares in GK Goh rose as much as 5.2 per cent in Singapore after the Bloomberg News report. That is their biggest advance since June 2020. Trading was halted at around noon local time.

Boardroom, founded in 1968, provides corporate and advisory services including accounting and tax, human resources, payrolls and compliance in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Australia, according to its website. It went public here after a $13.7 million initial public offering in 2000. It was then taken private by GK Goh in 2019.

GK Goh, started as a Singapore-based securities business in 1979, is an investment firm with interests in elderly care, property and a fibre optic network operator in Europe, according to its website. GK Goh owns a 92 per cent stake in Boardroom.

Sale considerations are ongoing and the owner could decide to keep the business, the people said. A representative for GK Goh did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

