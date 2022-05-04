Get to know different green financing options

Green bonds were first issued by the World Bank in 2008.

Since then, interest in this financing option has grown.

Manulife Investment Management said green bonds now represent as many as one in five new bond issues in Asia, with volumes six times larger than five years ago.

Over the past two years, another green financing option - sustainability-linked bonds - has gained momentum, following the establishment of the sustainability-linked bond principles by the International Capital Market Association in June 2020.

The principles lay out the guidelines for issuing sustainability-linked bonds.

These are bonds with terms tied to specific environment, social and governance (ESG) goals.

Here are the different green financing options and the returns they offer to investors.

1 Green bonds are similar to regular fixed-income securities.

They usually pay out a fixed coupon or interest semi-annually.

There is one key difference between green bonds and regular fixed-income securities though.

Companies can issue green bonds only to fund projects that are environmentally friendly, such as those related to renewable energy, infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, and recycling.

In Singapore, up to $35 billion of green bonds will be issued by 2030 to fund public-sector green infrastructure projects.

Last September, the National Environment Agency raised $1.65 billion in its first green bond issue.

Proceeds will be used for projects such as Tuas Nexus, the Republic's first integrated water and solid waste treatment facility.

Earlier last month, the Housing Board raised $1 billion through its first green bond issue.

2 The returns from green bonds are generally lower than the returns from conventional bonds because there is usually a higher demand than supply (oversubscribed) for green bonds.

A higher demand pushes up prices of green bonds, which in turn lowers yields.

Mr Samuel Gan, head of debt capital markets at Singapore Exchange Group, said that for this reason, green bonds trade at a "greenium", or green premium, versus conventional bonds.

He said the greenium does not necessarily equate to lower yields for investors, as there is research which shows that green bonds are more liquid and perform better in the secondary market than conventional bonds.

3 Sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) are another green financing option.

Mr Alvin Chow, chief executive of financial education company Dr Wealth, said SLBs are more flexible when it comes to the use of bond proceeds, unlike green bonds, where the proceeds have to be used solely for green purposes.

But, Mr Kim Yoon Young, cluster president for Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei at Schneider Electric - an energy management and automation company that provides solutions to improve energy efficiency, said SLB issuers will still have to commit to some ESG-related indicators.

He added that if they fail to do so, SLB bond holders will receive additional interest payments.

SGX's Mr Gan said that the interest payment is typically about an additional 0.25 per cent.

He added that, increasingly, there are also some SLBs that allow a coupon step-down, where the issuer pays lower interest to the bond holders if the ESG targets are met.

Infrastructure consulting services firm Surbana Jurong was among the first to issue an SLB, in February last year.

Mr Andy Atkin, group chief financial officer of Surbana, said an SLB issue suited the company better, as the proceeds raised can be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

He added that Surbana would not have been able to issue green bonds, as it is an asset-light company that provides consultancy services only.

An SLB issue, therefore, allows Surbana to align its ESG and financing objectives, Mr Atkin said.

On April 20, Ascott Residence Trust (ART) issued its first SLB, raising $200 million.

ART is the first hospitality trust globally to issue an SLB, and the first listed real estate trust in Singapore to do so.

The SLB issue is tied to a sustainability performance target of greening 50 per cent of its total portfolio by the end of 2025.

SGX's Mr Gan said SLBs represent approximately 15 per cent of the total ESG bond market as at last year.

To date, there are more than 300 green, social and sustainability bonds, including SLBs, listed on the SGX.