Get insights from founder of Internet firm Sea at ST-BT webinar

Before consumer Internet firm Sea became one of South-east Asia's most well-known tech names, the company was a scrappy start-up working out of a small shophouse office in Maxwell Road in Singapore.

Founded by Mr Forrest Li in 2009, Sea went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2017 and has since grown into a US$54.2 billion (S$75 billion) company.

Mr Li, who is chief executive and chairman of the group, helmed Sea as it evolved from a games publisher called Garena into a regional heavyweight with businesses in gaming, e-commerce and digital finance.

Sea's e-commerce platform, Shopee, is now one of the fastest-growing regional players and operates across South-east Asia and Taiwan.

"Our company's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses through technology - and I believe that this mission is more important now than ever given the disruptions we are all facing as a result of the coronavirus crisis," Mr Li said in May as the group released its first-quarter results.

"The coronavirus crisis is driving a step change in the growth of the digital economy globally, materially accelerating a shift to online lifestyles that is broad, deep and, in our view, irreversible."

Besides his role at Sea, Mr Li is also a member of the board of directors of the Economic Development Board. He serves as an independent non-executive director of Shangri-La Asia, a leading global hospitality group listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Mr Li graduated from Stanford University with a Master of Business Administration degree and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

As the regional start-up ecosystem hots up and the pandemic brings the digital economy to the fore, Mr Li will be talking about his entrepreneurial journey and what is in store for Sea during a virtual interactive forum tomorrow.

Mr Li will be the final personality to be featured in the series.

