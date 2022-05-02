Genting Singapore appoints its president Tan Hee Teck as CEO

Genting Singapore said yesterday that its president and chief operating officer (COO) Tan Hee Teck has been appointed the company's chief executive officer with immediate effect.

He will concurrently cease to be president and COO of the company, roles he has served in since 2010, the casino and hotel operator said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

Genting Singapore, which runs Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), said its nominating committee and board of directors had assessed Mr Tan's appointment as CEO and they were satisfied that he had the qualifications and experience for the role.

"The CEO is responsible for executing the board's approved strategies, managing and developing Genting Singapore's business, and providing leadership to the management team of the group to ensure effective day-to-day operational performance and organisational excellence," the company said.

Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay, chairman of Genting Group, has been executive chairman of Genting Singapore since September 2005.

Mr Tan, 66, has been the CEO of RWS since 2007 and was responsible for the successful bidding of the integrated resort in 2006.

Genting Singapore said in February that it will start its $4.5 billion mega expansion of RWS in the second quarter of this year, with an initial $400 million investment.

The first phase will involve expanding Universal Studios Singapore and the SEA Aquarium, and refurbishing three hotels and the Resorts World Convention Centre in anticipation of a recovery in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Mr Tan joined the Genting Group in 1982. Through the years, he has held senior corporate and operational positions within the Genting group in many geographical regions.

Mr Tan also serves as a council member and honorary treasurer of the Singapore National Employers Federation, and as a member of the Central Provident Fund board.