Gazprom Singapore misses LNG deliveries to Indian customer

NEW DELHI • Gazprom Singapore has failed to deliver some liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail) and has said it may not be able to meet supplies under their long-term deal, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources did not say why Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS) did not deliver the supplies. Global competition for the super-chilled fuel and low inventories have sent Asian LNG prices soaring.

GMTS is a subsidiary of Gazprom Germania, a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom that is now under the control of Germany's network regulator.

"We are facing difficulties, (the) situation is quite tight as GMTS has already defaulted on some cargoes, and it has said it may not be able to meet commitments under the contract," said one of three sources.

Reuters reported on Monday that Gazprom had told customers in Europe that it could not guarantee gas supplies due to "extraordinary" circumstances. According to a letter dated July 14, Gazprom declared force majeure on supplies, meaning it did not have to meet its contractual obligations.

GMTS is willing to offer a penalty to the Indian state company for missed cargoes. One of the sources said the penalty is minuscule compared with spot prices of LNG.

"GMTS' LNG portfolio has been restricted as a result of the sanctions on Russia," Germany's network regulator said in an e-mailed statement.

"GMTS is, therefore, using the mechanisms existing in its contractual agreements to manage the situation with its customers," it added, without giving details.

Gail, which imports and distributes gas and also operates India's largest gas pipeline network, agreed in 2012 to a 20-year deal with Russia's Gazprom for annual purchases of an average 2.5 million tonnes of LNG. Supplies under the contract began in 2018.

GMTS had signed the deal on behalf of Gazprom. At the time, Gazprom Germania was a unit of the Russian state company.

However, following Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom gave up ownership of Gazprom Germania in early April without explanation and placed parts of it under Russian sanctions.

Considered key for Germany's energy security, the company is now controlled by German regulator Bundesnetzagentur.

Responsibility to meet the supply commitment lies with Gazprom, which had asked Gail to sign the deal with the Singapore-based entity, said the sources, adding that the Indian company was in talks with the Russian gas company.

"We are looking into the commercial aspects of the (Gail) deal and working out some alternative arrangements including spot purchases," a second source said.