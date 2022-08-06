Gas markets remain under strain despite oil's tumble

Despite oil prices falling to their lowest levels since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, natural gas prices have instead headed north, as Europe scrambles to secure supplies ahead of winter.

This, in turn, will keep electricity prices in Singapore elevated as the Republic depends on imported gas for about 95 per cent of its electricity needs.

Oil fell below the US$100 mark late this week, with benchmark Brent crude futures trading under US$95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was around US$89.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG), on the other hand, is going in the opposite direction, with demand surging amid the disruption of piped Russian supplies into Europe.

This is forcing buyers to compete for a limited supply of LNG in the international market, resulting in elevated prices.

Spot LNG prices in Asia traded near record levels last week at around US$42 to US$43 per million British thermal units, up from around US$25 in May and about US$38 in June, according to industry data.

Mr Hengky, a senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, expects LNG prices in Asia to stay high as countries in the Northern Hemisphere start building inventories for the winter.

These countries include Japan and South Korea, in addition to sovereign buyers in Europe.

Mr Hengky, who goes by one name, added that while demand from China remained muted, it could be a wild card if the country returns to the market.

Ms Vandana Hari, founder of energy consultancy Vanda Insights, said the divergence in energy prices was a result of the gas crisis in Europe.

"Gas and electricity prices in Europe have remained buoyant, in contrast to crude's tumble," she said. "And the continent's growing pull on LNG as it pivots away from Russian gas has manifested in importers elsewhere in the world having to shell out record high prices or suffer shortages and ration gas supply."

Consequently, electricity tariffs in Singapore are also expected to remain high in the months ahead, although they have not yet tracked the drop in oil prices, said Dr David Broadstock, senior research fellow and head of the energy economics division at the National University of Singapore's Energy Studies Institute.

The electricity tariff is calculated from four components, with fuel costs, which reflect the price of imported natural gas and track oil prices, making up about half of the tariff.

Dr Broadstock said the initial surge in oil prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 and the subsequent disruption of its energy supplies due to sanctions have now been rationalised into the market.

He added that the subsequent drop in crude prices was likely a correction.

"In the first instance, there was a sudden supply disruption, which the market was simply unprepared for, and the scale of the disruption was significant. There was extreme uncertainty," he said.

"However, by now, even though supply chains remain stretched, there is an air of certainty of what needs to be done, and calculations would have been made to understand what can be achieved and in roughly what timeframes."

While electricity consumers must contend with higher prices, cheaper oil would likely result in some reduced transport fuel costs, but the downside remained limited, said Mr Yaw Yan Chong, a director at Refinitiv Oil Research.

"It should mean cheaper transportation fuels, of course, but... if you recall when oil fell below US$40 at the start of Covid-19 in 2020, fuel prices in Singapore did not fall in tandem," he noted.

"And the downside is limited because the bullish factors in the market still remain, with Russia and Ukraine still involved in an expanding conflict that has impacted not just energy but also food security.

"The headwinds are still strong in the market."