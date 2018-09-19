Gas leak at Ascendas H-Trust's Sydney hotel; about 30 guests, employees receive medical attention

SINGAPORE - Ascendas Hospitality Trust's Pullman Sydney Hyde Park hotel experienced a gas leak that led about 30 guests and employees to receive medical attention, the managers of the Singapore-listed stapled real estate and business trust said on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 19).

The gas leak was caused by a pool chemical mix-up at about 9am Australian time, the trust managers said in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange. The hotel has since resumed operations.

The hotel is managed by Accor, which is investigating the matter and providing assistance to employees and guests, the trust managers said.

Reuters reported that at least eight people were hospitalised.

A worker mistakenly mixed pool chlorine and hydrochloric acid, which can produce hydrogen chloride gas, a toxic gas that can cause respiratory problems, the news agency said. The gas spread to other parts of the building through the air-conditioning system.

Ascendas Hospitality Trust's stapled units were traded at 80.5 Singapore cents as at 1.25pm on Wednesday, up 0.63 per cent or half a cent on the day.