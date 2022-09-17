Gambling giant Macau opens bids from 7 casinos; Genting a wild card

HONG KONG - The government of Macau opened bids on Friday from seven companies, including a wild card from Malaysian operator Genting, for licences to operate casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub, kicking off a closely watched battle for six available slots.

Macau's top officials, including the city's Economy and Finance Secretary Lei Wai Nong and Secretary for Administration and Justice Andre Cheong, attended the opening, together with top executives from Macau casinos Las Vegas Sands Macau unit Sands China, Wynn Macau and MGM China.

All six incumbent Macau players, which include Galaxy Entertainment, Melco Resorts and SJM Holding, submitted bids ahead of a deadline on Wednesday, together with GMM Limited, a holding company of Genting Group chairman Lim Kok Thay, which does not operate casinos in Macau.

GMM's application was seen as a surprise to many executives and analysts, with some saying it posed extra uncertainty for local operators.

Genting would have been encouraged to apply and would be a good fit, given it is the only operator among the applicants with a strong background in theme parks, said Mr Ben Lee, founder of Macau gaming consultancy IGamiX.

"There is a chance they can topple one of the incumbents. They (Genting) think so, too. Otherwise, they wouldn't have laid out a HK$10 million (S$1.8 million) buy-in bet," said Mr Lee.

Genting operates casinos in Singapore, Malaysia, the United States and Britain.

It has extensive non-gaming operations - a key priority for the Macau government. It has also made a series of investments in China, including a prime ski resort that hosted the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic games.

The sector has been reeling since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with revenues sliding 70 per cent last year to US$10.8 billion (S$15.2 billion) from US$36 billion in 2019.

Macau's new casino licences are expected to begin in 2023 and are crucial for the six incumbents to keep operating their multi-billion dollar properties. The players have collectively invested some US$40 billion in Macau since casinos were liberalised over 20 years ago.

All companies submitted their bids in person via two large stacks of paper files, transported by trolleys, to the government on Wednesday, according to footage from public broadcaster TDM. They had to pay HK$10 million to apply.

The bidding comes as Macau casinos have been slammed by ongoing Covid-19 curbs and travel restrictions. The authorities have also rigorously tightened control over gambling operations in the former Portuguese colony via new legislation.

The number of awarded licences will not change from six, Mr Cheong, the justice secretary, said ahead of the bid opening.

The government will review the proposals and negotiate with bidders before announcing the winners by the end of the year.

Analysts expect the results to come by the end of November or early December.