Future of S'pore-based start-up unclear

In 2015, Ms Ankiti Bose and Mr Dhruv Kapoor launched Zilingo in Singapore, touting it as a site where small fashion merchants from cities like Bangkok could grow an online presence.

The idea was born after she visited Bangkok's Chatuchak market and felt there could be a huge demand if the merchants' goods were sold online. In 2018, the start-up moved into other business-to-business segments.

Ms Bose, now 30, was chief executive, and Mr Kapoor, now 31, its chief technology and product officer. The company seemed on course to grow and transform fashion supply chains. It last raised US$226 million (S$311 million) at a valuation of US$970 million in 2019, in a round led by key investor Sequoia Capital India.

Other investors included Singapore's Temasek and Burda Principal Investments, which is based in Germany. That brought the total amount raised by the company to US$308 million. Its Singapore office is in Bendemeer and it has around 500 employees across eight countries.

On April 12, Bloomberg reported that Ms Bose had been suspended from her duties after efforts to raise funds led to questions about the firm's accounts.

The report said she was called to a meeting with three board members on March 31 and told about "serious" complaints about discrepancies in accounts and mismanagement.

In a May 27 article, Bloomberg reported that the allegations of financial irregularities included questions about Zilingo's accounting practices and payments to several service providers that were signed by Ms Bose without the knowledge of senior executives.

Regulatory filings show the start-up last filed financial statements for 2019.

Several members of Zilingo's board stepped down in March and April this year. On May 20, Zilingo said it had fired Ms Bose "following an investigation led by an independent forensics firm that was commissioned to look into complaints of serious financial irregularities". It added that it "reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action".

It is not clear what Zilingo's next steps are. The company did not respond to queries about a new CEO and information on its investigations.

In its May 20 statement, Zilingo said that following the recall of loans by debt holders, an independent financial adviser was appointed to assess options for the business and more information will be provided in due course.

In 2020, amid Covid-19, Zilingo laid off staff as it downsized operations in markets like Singapore and Indonesia.

Choo Yun Ting