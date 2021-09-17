Funding initiative seen as a booster shot for SGX, but investor zest will be key to success

SINGAPORE - The $2 billion multi-agency package announced on Friday (Sept 17) will help revitalise new listings on the Singapore stock market but an extra push may be required to whet local investor appetite for high-growth and high-tech companies that have been uncommon on the bourse here.

Financial experts and market players said the stars may be aligning for the local market as many companies in the medtech, biotech, fintech and sustainability space, as well as potential future leaders in healthcare and industrial sectors in Singapore and across the region are looking for a home.