FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEK

LAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

SALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

537

358

AEM SGD

456

+22

7426

1.7

3.2

160

133

AIMS APAC Reit

139

+3

3798

6.8

1

149

110

Ascendas-iTrust

114

+2

11786

6.8

1.1

14.1

11.1

Asian Pay TV Tr

13 cd

-0.2

4160

7.7

0.2

131

79

Aztech Gbl

86

-0.5

2875

5.8

2.2

178

137

BRC Asia

175

+5

409

6.9

1.3

86

44.5

Bumitama Agri

74

-1

17465

3.3

1.2

113

85.5

China Aviation

89.5

+3

472

2.1

0.6

35

22.5

China Everbright

30

+1

2037

7.3

0.4

54.5

42.5

ChinaSunsine

44

-0.5

503

4.5

0.6

47.5

40.5

Chip Eng Seng

43

+0.5

1453

4.7

0.4

32.5

18.2

Cosco

20

+1.5

71500

-

0.8

87

74.5

Daiwa Hse Log Tr

76.5

unch

4737

-

-

47.5

33.5

Del Monte Pac

35.5

-1

689

4.5

1.6

98

71.5

Delfi

76

+1.5

1613

5

1.4

125

92.5

DigiCore Reit USD

96

-2.5

47039

-

1.1

83.5

60

EC World Reit

62 cd

-0.5

3557

10.1

0.7

52

36.5

ESR-LOGOS REIT

41.5

+1

54766

7.2

1

-

-

Eagle HTrust USD

13.7

susp

-

18.8

0.2

69.5

55

Far East HTrust

65.5

+0.5

7771

4

0.8

33

25

First Reit

28.5

unch

4868

18

0.8

252

106

Frencken

118

+5

23638

3.5

1.3

60

21

Geo Energy Res

41.5

-0.5

74595

19.3

1.1

83

66

HRnetGroup

73.5

+1.5

314

5.4

2

104

73

Hong Leong Asia

74.5

-1

69

2.7

0.6

66

59.5

IREIT Global SGD

62.5

+1.5

1185

7.2

0.8

90

56

Japfa

60.5

+1

11306

2.5

0.6

81

67.5

KepPacOakReitUSD

70

unch

8466

9.1

0.9

-

-

KrisEnergy

3

susp

-

-

-

88.8

73.3

Lendlease Reit

82.5

+2.5

49532

5.7

1

55.5

46

Lian Beng

52

+2

116

1.9

0.3

6.6

4.7

Lippo Malls Tr

5.3

-0.1

2839

6.6

0.6

81.5

58

ManulifeReit USD

60.5

+0.5

13425

8.8

0.9

345

301

Micro-Mechanics

305

unch

198

4.6

7.5

144

124

OUE

131

unch

440

1.5

0.3

4.3

1.5

Oceanus

1.7

+0.1

31018

-

13.1

24.5

16.9

Oxley

17.4

unch

707

8.6

0.7

88.5

68

Prime US REIT USD

71.5

-1

5584

9.5

86.3

221

147

PropNex

169

+1

380

7.4

5.1

73.3

48

Q&M Dental

48.5

unch

1069

8.2

4.8

143

59

Riverstone

72

-0.5

9876

17.1

1.4

48

41.5

Sabana Reit

45.5

+0.5

2719

6.7

0.9

98

78.5

Sasseur Reit

82.5 cd

-0.5

5025

8.6

0.8

34

23.5

Silverlake Axis

31.5

+0.5

2866

1.7

2.3

67.5

54.5

StarhillGbl Reit

59

+1.5

8348

6.7

0.7

378

276

Straits Trading

312

-2

5007

2.6

0.7

103

38.5

Sunpower

39.5

-0.5

492

61.8

0.8

132

95

TJ DaRenTang USD

106

+2

331

-

0.8

14.3

5.3

The Place Hldg

7.9

+0.2

54732

-

5

258

124

TheHourGlass

238

+1

13884

3.4

2.2

60

36.5

Tuan Sing

38

-0.5

1384

1.8

0.4

157

105

UMS

119 cd

+4

20482

3.4

2.9

76.5

59.5

UtdHampshReitUSD

60.5

-0.5

2255

10.1

0.8

62

50.5

Valuetronics

52 cd

-0.5

1667

4.7

0.9

19.7

12.4

Yoma Strategic

14.3

+0.1

51792

-

0.4

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2022, with the headline FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks.

