FTSE ST Small-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEK
LAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
SALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
537
358
AEM SGD
456
+22
7426
1.7
3.2
160
133
AIMS APAC Reit
139
+3
3798
6.8
1
149
110
Ascendas-iTrust
114
+2
11786
6.8
1.1
14.1
11.1
Asian Pay TV Tr
13 cd
-0.2
4160
7.7
0.2
131
79
Aztech Gbl
86
-0.5
2875
5.8
2.2
178
137
BRC Asia
175
+5
409
6.9
1.3
86
44.5
Bumitama Agri
74
-1
17465
3.3
1.2
113
85.5
China Aviation
89.5
+3
472
2.1
0.6
35
22.5
China Everbright
30
+1
2037
7.3
0.4
54.5
42.5
ChinaSunsine
44
-0.5
503
4.5
0.6
47.5
40.5
Chip Eng Seng
43
+0.5
1453
4.7
0.4
32.5
18.2
Cosco
20
+1.5
71500
-
0.8
87
74.5
Daiwa Hse Log Tr
76.5
unch
4737
-
-
47.5
33.5
Del Monte Pac
35.5
-1
689
4.5
1.6
98
71.5
Delfi
76
+1.5
1613
5
1.4
125
92.5
DigiCore Reit USD
96
-2.5
47039
-
1.1
83.5
60
EC World Reit
62 cd
-0.5
3557
10.1
0.7
52
36.5
ESR-LOGOS REIT
41.5
+1
54766
7.2
1
-
-
Eagle HTrust USD
13.7
susp
-
18.8
0.2
69.5
55
Far East HTrust
65.5
+0.5
7771
4
0.8
33
25
First Reit
28.5
unch
4868
18
0.8
252
106
Frencken
118
+5
23638
3.5
1.3
60
21
Geo Energy Res
41.5
-0.5
74595
19.3
1.1
83
66
HRnetGroup
73.5
+1.5
314
5.4
2
104
73
Hong Leong Asia
74.5
-1
69
2.7
0.6
66
59.5
IREIT Global SGD
62.5
+1.5
1185
7.2
0.8
90
56
Japfa
60.5
+1
11306
2.5
0.6
81
67.5
KepPacOakReitUSD
70
unch
8466
9.1
0.9
-
-
KrisEnergy
3
susp
-
-
-
88.8
73.3
Lendlease Reit
82.5
+2.5
49532
5.7
1
55.5
46
Lian Beng
52
+2
116
1.9
0.3
6.6
4.7
Lippo Malls Tr
5.3
-0.1
2839
6.6
0.6
81.5
58
ManulifeReit USD
60.5
+0.5
13425
8.8
0.9
345
301
Micro-Mechanics
305
unch
198
4.6
7.5
144
124
OUE
131
unch
440
1.5
0.3
4.3
1.5
Oceanus
1.7
+0.1
31018
-
13.1
24.5
16.9
Oxley
17.4
unch
707
8.6
0.7
88.5
68
Prime US REIT USD
71.5
-1
5584
9.5
86.3
221
147
PropNex
169
+1
380
7.4
5.1
73.3
48
Q&M Dental
48.5
unch
1069
8.2
4.8
143
59
Riverstone
72
-0.5
9876
17.1
1.4
48
41.5
Sabana Reit
45.5
+0.5
2719
6.7
0.9
98
78.5
Sasseur Reit
82.5 cd
-0.5
5025
8.6
0.8
34
23.5
Silverlake Axis
31.5
+0.5
2866
1.7
2.3
67.5
54.5
StarhillGbl Reit
59
+1.5
8348
6.7
0.7
378
276
Straits Trading
312
-2
5007
2.6
0.7
103
38.5
Sunpower
39.5
-0.5
492
61.8
0.8
132
95
TJ DaRenTang USD
106
+2
331
-
0.8
14.3
5.3
The Place Hldg
7.9
+0.2
54732
-
5
258
124
TheHourGlass
238
+1
13884
3.4
2.2
60
36.5
Tuan Sing
38
-0.5
1384
1.8
0.4
157
105
UMS
119 cd
+4
20482
3.4
2.9
76.5
59.5
UtdHampshReitUSD
60.5
-0.5
2255
10.1
0.8
62
50.5
Valuetronics
52 cd
-0.5
1667
4.7
0.9
19.7
12.4
Yoma Strategic
14.3
+0.1
51792
-
0.4