FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

Updated
Published
7 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

268

Ascendas Reit

273

+3

46985

5.6

1.1

118

91.5

Ascott Trust

112

unch

35964

-

1.1

139

103

CDL HTrust

127

unch

7202

-

1

142

107

CapLand China T

112

+2

15839

7.8

0.7

236

192

CapLand IntCom T

225

-2

111259

4.6

1.1

430

290

CapitaLandInvest

391

+12

34689

3.8

1.3

876

655

CityDev

819

+1

7883

1.5

0.9

172

133

ComfortDelGro

147

+6

61357

2.9

1.1

269

195

CromwellReit EUR EU

199

-6

2848

8.5

77.9

3749

2918

DBS Grp

3120

-3

21575

3.8

1.5

450

231

DFIRG USD US

281

+6

3044

3.4

-

237

126

First Resources

216

+5

19920

2.9

2.1

250

222

Frasers Cpt Tr

233

+2

14720

5.2

1

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

135

unch

48204

5.7

1

90

71

Genting Sing

79

+1.5

99907

1.3

1.2

35.5

20.5

Golden Agri-Res

30

+2

178562

5.4

0.6

26.5

19

HPH Trust USD US

23

+0.5

13783

11.4

0.5

1380

1110

Haw Par Corp

1138

-3

198

2.6

0.8

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

482

+21

10045

4.6

0.3

1010

455

IFAST

483 c1

+8

1328

0.8

6

6551

4998

JMH USD US

5561

+352

830

3.6

0.6

3074

1893

Jardine C&C

2942 cd

+43

1232

3.7

1.2

57.5

52

Kep Infra Tr

56

+0.5

15137

-4.6

2.5

700

504

Keppel Corp

680

+24

22695

4.9

1.1

267

191

Keppel DC Reit

194

-2

17972

5.1

1.5

126

102

Keppel Reit

115

+3

30380

5.1

0.9

221

173

Mapletree Com Tr

181

+5

76108

5.3

1

302

241

Mapletree Ind Tr

243

-2

23415

5.7

1.3

215.7

160

Mapletree Log Tr

161

-1

71744

5.5

1.1

124

95

Mapletree NAC Tr

120

unch

40886

5.7

1

667

232

Nanofilm

247

+9

3602

0.8

3.8

103

94.5

NetLink NBN Tr

99.5 cd

+1

39857

5.2

1.4

1354

1098

OCBC Bank

1175

+4

28311

4.5

1

46

38

OUE Com Reit

40

unch

12742

6.5

0.7

193

125

Olam Group

146

-4

14752

5.8

0.8

522

421

ParkwayLife Reit

491

+16

2604

2.9

2.1

158

106

Raffles Medical

114

unch

4124

2.5

2.2

470

368

SATS

456

+23

9418

-

3.2

1213

893

SGX

987

+20

12056

3.2

7.5

562

466

SIA

547

+31

36301

-

0.7

273

201

SIA Engineering

255

+11

2647

-

1.8

106

83

SPHREIT

93.5

-1

10906

5.8

1

419

366

ST Engineering

409 cd

+11

22436

3.7

5.3

304

178

Sembcorp Ind

287

+10

10655

1.7

1.4

18.3

7.8

Sembcorp Marine

9.9

+0.4

685942

-

0.8

163

141

Sheng Siong

152

-3

16837

4.1

5.5

75

62.5

SingPost

69

-1.5

19542

2.6

1.2

288

221

Singtel

269

-6

124486

3.9

1.6

140

118

StarHub

124

unch

2860

5.2

3.6

186

139

Suntec Reit

175

+2

54268

5

0.8

74

63.5

ThaiBev

71 cd

+3

149101

2.8

2.5

10.4

7.7

Thomson Medical

7.9

+0.1

7597

0.3

3.6

173

45.5

Top Glove

46.5

-2.5

10996

45.2

2.1

3333

2528

UOB

2942

+93

15085

4.1

1.2

753

673

UOL

735

+29

6237

2

0.6

1970

1624

Venture Corp

1765

+37

3751

4.2

1.9

489

398

Wilmar Intl

429

+10

37996

3.6

1

197

166

Wing Tai

174

unch

248

2.9

0.4

169

78

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

89

+7

142034

5.6

0.5

130

108

Yanlord Land

109

-8

6015

6.2

0.3

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 23, 2022, with the headline FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks.

