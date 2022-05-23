FTSE ST Large & Mid-Cap Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
268
Ascendas Reit
273
+3
46985
5.6
1.1
118
91.5
Ascott Trust
112
unch
35964
-
1.1
139
103
CDL HTrust
127
unch
7202
-
1
142
107
CapLand China T
112
+2
15839
7.8
0.7
236
192
CapLand IntCom T
225
-2
111259
4.6
1.1
430
290
CapitaLandInvest
391
+12
34689
3.8
1.3
876
655
CityDev
819
+1
7883
1.5
0.9
172
133
ComfortDelGro
147
+6
61357
2.9
1.1
269
195
CromwellReit EUR EU
199
-6
2848
8.5
77.9
3749
2918
DBS Grp
3120
-3
21575
3.8
1.5
450
231
DFIRG USD US
281
+6
3044
3.4
-
237
126
First Resources
216
+5
19920
2.9
2.1
250
222
Frasers Cpt Tr
233
+2
14720
5.2
1
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
135
unch
48204
5.7
1
90
71
Genting Sing
79
+1.5
99907
1.3
1.2
35.5
20.5
Golden Agri-Res
30
+2
178562
5.4
0.6
26.5
19
HPH Trust USD US
23
+0.5
13783
11.4
0.5
1380
1110
Haw Par Corp
1138
-3
198
2.6
0.8
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
482
+21
10045
4.6
0.3
1010
455
IFAST
483 c1
+8
1328
0.8
6
6551
4998
JMH USD US
5561
+352
830
3.6
0.6
3074
1893
Jardine C&C
2942 cd
+43
1232
3.7
1.2
57.5
52
Kep Infra Tr
56
+0.5
15137
-4.6
2.5
700
504
Keppel Corp
680
+24
22695
4.9
1.1
267
191
Keppel DC Reit
194
-2
17972
5.1
1.5
126
102
Keppel Reit
115
+3
30380
5.1
0.9
221
173
Mapletree Com Tr
181
+5
76108
5.3
1
302
241
Mapletree Ind Tr
243
-2
23415
5.7
1.3
215.7
160
Mapletree Log Tr
161
-1
71744
5.5
1.1
124
95
Mapletree NAC Tr
120
unch
40886
5.7
1
667
232
Nanofilm
247
+9
3602
0.8
3.8
103
94.5
NetLink NBN Tr
99.5 cd
+1
39857
5.2
1.4
1354
1098
OCBC Bank
1175
+4
28311
4.5
1
46
38
OUE Com Reit
40
unch
12742
6.5
0.7
193
125
Olam Group
146
-4
14752
5.8
0.8
522
421
ParkwayLife Reit
491
+16
2604
2.9
2.1
158
106
Raffles Medical
114
unch
4124
2.5
2.2
470
368
SATS
456
+23
9418
-
3.2
1213
893
SGX
987
+20
12056
3.2
7.5
562
466
SIA
547
+31
36301
-
0.7
273
201
SIA Engineering
255
+11
2647
-
1.8
106
83
SPHREIT
93.5
-1
10906
5.8
1
419
366
ST Engineering
409 cd
+11
22436
3.7
5.3
304
178
Sembcorp Ind
287
+10
10655
1.7
1.4
18.3
7.8
Sembcorp Marine
9.9
+0.4
685942
-
0.8
163
141
Sheng Siong
152
-3
16837
4.1
5.5
75
62.5
SingPost
69
-1.5
19542
2.6
1.2
288
221
Singtel
269
-6
124486
3.9
1.6
140
118
StarHub
124
unch
2860
5.2
3.6
186
139
Suntec Reit
175
+2
54268
5
0.8
74
63.5
ThaiBev
71 cd
+3
149101
2.8
2.5
10.4
7.7
Thomson Medical
7.9
+0.1
7597
0.3
3.6
173
45.5
Top Glove
46.5
-2.5
10996
45.2
2.1
3333
2528
UOB
2942
+93
15085
4.1
1.2
753
673
UOL
735
+29
6237
2
0.6
1970
1624
Venture Corp
1765
+37
3751
4.2
1.9
489
398
Wilmar Intl
429
+10
37996
3.6
1
197
166
Wing Tai
174
unch
248
2.9
0.4
169
78
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
89
+7
142034
5.6
0.5
130
108
Yanlord Land
109
-8
6015
6.2
0.3