French tycoon joins centibillionaire club

NEW YORK • French luxury titan Bernard Arnault is a centibillionaire after promising results of a Covid-19 vaccine spurred global equities higher, including Mr Arnault's LVMH.

Mr Arnault joins tycoons Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk in the rarefied club. It is the first time five individuals have boasted fortunes exceeding US$100 billion (S$134.8 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily wealth ranking. Overall, the group added US$68 billion to their collective fortune on Monday.

For all of its tumult and crises, 2020 has been a banner year for the world's richest. The 500 people tracked by the index have added US$1.2 trillion in wealth since January, a 21 per cent gain, aided by surging stock markets, ample liquidity and the ability to capitalise on depressed valuations.

The scorching pace of wealth gains among the world's very richest is exemplified by those in the index's top slots. Two years ago, there was only one centibillionaire: Amazon.com founder Mr Bezos, who is now practically a centibillionaire twice over despite a divorce which saw him ceding millions of Amazon shares to his former wife, Ms MacKenzie Scott.

"This is not a milestone to celebrate, but rather a troublesome reflection of a broken global economic system," said Mr Chuck Collins, director of the Institute for Policy Studies' Programme on Inequality and the Common Good.

The biggest gainer on the Bloomberg index on Monday was Spanish retail tycoon Amancio Ortega, founder of Zara's parent Inditex. His net worth soared US$7.6 billion as investors embraced the possibility of an eventual return to physical stores. His retail-focused fortune was hard hit by the pandemic. Monday's boost erased almost half his declines for the year.

Not all billionaires had a positive day. Those with fortunes tied to firms that thrived during the pandemic's upheavals saw their net worth dip as markets weighed a near-term future that did not rely so heavily on video conferencing and in-home entertainment.

Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan's net worth plunged by 20 per cent, or US$5.1 billion, as shares of the company slid. Peloton Interactive founder John Foley, who became a billionaire this year on the home fitness company's ascendant stock price, lost US$300 million.

