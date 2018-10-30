French firm Engie moving its Asia-Pacific HQ to S'pore

French energy group Engie will relocate its Asia-Pacific headquarters to Singapore from Bangkok next year and plans to more than double its workforce in the region over the next decade.

Engie currently employs about 4,000 people in the Asia-Pacific, which contributes US$3 billion (S$4.15 billion) to its global revenues, the company said in a statement yesterday.

"As the leading energy, technology and economic hub in the Asia-Pacific, Singapore is a natural choice for us as we grow our footprint in this region," Engie Asia-Pacific chief executive Paul Maguire said, adding that the move will put the group closer to many of its Singapore-based customers with businesses across the region.

Engie in March announced an $80 million investment plan to build a centre of expertise in energy efficiency here, when the group launched its Centre of Expertise in Singapore in energy efficiency and district cooling for the region.

The new headquarters is expected to be fully operational by middle of next year.

It will be located at Golden Agri Plaza along Pasir Panjang Road, together with several of Engie's business units.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board, Engie said its new headquarters will grow its localised highly skilled workforce, "further establishing the city-state as the authority in clean energy management in the region".