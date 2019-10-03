Free trading may become norm after brokerages' zero-fee offer

NEW YORK • Not too long ago, Charles Schwab Corp helped to usher in the golden age of low-cost, online stock trading.

Now, the brokerage may help to kill off the fee-based business model altogether.

On Tuesday, Schwab said it will eliminate online trading commissions on all US stocks and exchange-traded funds. The announcement - which was quickly matched by rival TD Ameritrade after markets closed - sent shock waves across Wall Street.

Shares of E*Trade Financial Corp slumped 16 per cent, while TD Ameritrade lost more than a quarter of its stock market value. Schwab's share price also took a hit, tumbling nearly 10 per cent.

The gambit is just the latest in an intensifying, industry-wide war over fees for everything from stock trades to index funds to financial advice. And it is squeezing not only the likes of Schwab, but also BlackRock and Fidelity Investments.

These types of aggressive price cuts - admittedly a small boon for ordinary Americans routinely nickel-and-dimed by financial firms - have some observers wondering whether anyone can win in a business where more and more services are handed out for free.

For Schwab, it is a bold but risky move. The firm, which relies less on trading commissions than its competitors, is betting it can offset any decline in revenue by attracting more clients. It can then use their assets to generate interest income, an essential feature of its business that has come under pressure as interest rates have declined.

"Maybe because of the inception and growth spurt of online brokers during the dot.com boom, there's a romanticisation of the individual trader," said Mr Michael Wong, an analyst at Morningstar. "There's still a mindset among the investing public around the importance of commissions", which is less important to Schwab.

While trading costs have declined across the board, Schwab comes from a position of relative strength. The firm takes in just 7 per cent of its net revenue from commissions. That is far less than Interactive Brokers Group or TD Ameritrade, which both collect more than a third from trading fees.

Schwab estimated it could lose up to US$400 million (S$554 million) in revenue a year from its zero-fee offering. Mr Wong said that in the current rate environment, the firm would need roughly US$20 billion or more in new deposits to offset that loss.

Currently, over half of Schwab's net revenue comes from interest earned on its assets. The firm, which oversaw US$3.72 trillion as of Aug 31, took in almost US$20 billion in net new assets that month.

Schwab last cut its trading commissions in February 2017, when it reduced them to US$4.95 per trade from US$6.95 to match Fidelity. Since then, assets at the firm have grown by about US$800 billion from a combination of market gains and net new inflows.

Nevertheless, the company is looking for ways to reduce costs internally. Last month, Schwab said it would cut 600 jobs, or about 3 per cent of its workforce, because of the "increasingly challenging economic environment".

Its latest move builds on an increasingly aggressive, slash-and-burn approach to price reductions. Late on Tuesday, TD Ameritrade said it would match Schwab's no-fee trading offer at a cost of as much as US$240 million a quarter, or about 16 per cent of its net revenue.

Interactive Brokers announced just last week that it would provide free trades. And in recent months, Fidelity, Vanguard Group and JPMorgan Chase have all taken steps to eliminate fees and commissions on some offerings.

According to Schwab chief financial officer Peter Crawford, zero commissions are an inevitable industry trend. Schwab is just trying to get ahead of that. "We're not feeling competitive pressure from these firms... yet," he wrote.

"But we don't want to fall into the trap that a myriad of other firms in a variety of industries have fallen into and wait too long to respond to new entrants. It has seemed inevitable that commissions would head towards zero, so why wait?"

It is not just brokerages that are facing pressure to cut prices. Fund managers like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street have also been forced to reduce the fees they charge, particularly for index-tracking funds.

BLOOMBERG