Free-to-use mm2 video streaming service from next April

Entertainment company mm2 Asia is launching a free-to-use video streaming service called mPlay Asia in April next year.

The platform will debut in key Chinese-speaking markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The service will generate revenue via advertising and branded content, mm2 said yesterday. It did not disclose the amount invested in the venture.

The platform will leverage the group's production capabilities and experience in serving the region's audience, mainboard-listed mm2 Asia noted.

It will play short-form content in Mandarin of between three and five minutes that is designed for mobile streaming. Content will be uploaded weekly for live streaming and video-on-demand viewing.

It will also have live-streaming capabilities and progressively introduce features such as personalisation, interactivity and e-commerce capabilities - developed together with technology provider ESP xMedia.

Mm2 Asia said that content on mPlay Asia will come from the group's production, but there are plans to acquire more titles.

Chief executive Chang Long Jong said demand for quality online Chinese content continues to grow exponentially. "We aim to build a platform that is dedicated to providing short video clips with high production values that appeal strongly to our audiences in the region," he added.

Shares of mm2 closed up 1.8 per cent at 28.5 cents yesterday.