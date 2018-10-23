Free admission to Cars @ Expo automotive show this weekend

SINGAPORE - Automotive show Cars @ Expo is back on Oct 27 and 28, and will feature over 50 exhibitor booths and top car brands at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5.

Held from 10am to 8pm on both days, the show - which has free admission - will feature car brands such as Audi, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and others.

It will also feature pre-owned car dealers such as Wearnes Automotive, Cosmo Automobiles, Universe Motoring and Hamilton Autohub; and exhibitors for car accessories like Hyper Tyre, Neomat, Chuan Sing Auto Accessories Centre, Sunrise Events & Production.

Buyers of new and pre-owned cars will receive a S$50 Esso petrol voucher and an exclusive Cars @ Expo golf umbrella. Visitors who spend a minimum of S$100 will receive a three-month digital subscription to Torque magazine, plus a limited edition Cars @ Expo keychain.

All visitors may stand a chance to win shopping vouchers during a segment from 2-4pm on Oct 27, hosted by DJs Glenn Ong and the Flying Dutchman from ONE FM 91.3.

The event is organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) - which publishes The Business Times - and co-organised by SGCarMart.