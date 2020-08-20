Fraud alleged in oil deal between trader ZenRock, China Aviation

Banque de Commerce et de Placements, Dubai International Financial Centre branch, has sued China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp over an alleged fraudulent deal as the Swiss bank seeks to reclaim US$19 million (S$25.9 million) it paid to the Singapore-listed company for a cargo, a court document showed.

In a writ of summons filed at the Singapore High Court, the bank said it issued a letter of credit in January on behalf of ZenRock Commodities Trading to finance its purchase of about 260,000 barrels of gasoil from China Aviation Oil (CAO).

CAO is the largest jet fuel trader in Asia and is majority owned by a Chinese state-owned company.

Singapore-based ZenRock had intended to sell the cargo to PetroChina International (East China) Co, the bank said.

CAO and KPMG, ZenRock's interim judicial manager, declined to comment.

The bank and its lawyer did not respond to e-mailed requests for comment.

ZenRock was placed under interim judicial management in May after one of its creditors, HSBC Holdings, alleged that it engaged in a series of "highly dishonest transactions".

Banque de Commerce paid CAO about US$19 million in March after the seller presented documents to show that the cargo had been loaded onto a tanker in Melaka, Malaysia, and that ZenRock had taken delivery, according to the court document.

The Swiss bank said that CAO's "representations were in fact false in that, no cargo was shipped and/or delivered pursuant to the CAO-(ZenRock) contract".

By presenting the documents, CAO "had acted in breach of the letter of credit", it added.

It has claimed damages and interest on top of the amount it paid for the cargo, according to the document.

A hearing for the case is scheduled for Sept 2.

Last week, Lim Oon Kuin, founder of another troubled Singapore oil trader, Hin Leong Trading, was charged in court with abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Hin Leong, one of Asia's largest oil traders, was placed under judicial management in April after banks demanded repayment of loans as oil prices crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic - a collapse that revealed earlier financial troubles.

Lim, also known as O. K. Lim, was accused of instigating a Hin Leong employee to forge a document supposedly issued by UT Singapore Services stating that Hin Leong had transferred more than one million barrels of gasoil to CAO.

The document was then allegedly used to secure more than US$56 million in trade financing from a financial institution.

REUTERS