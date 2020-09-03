Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace for mall tenants to reach shoppers amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Mall operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing tenants to reach potentially more than 800,000 shoppers online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Frasers eStore will launch with 200 merchants, and will be accessible via the Frasers Experience (FRx) app - Frasers' loyalty app - from end-October, said Frasers this week.

FRx will be merged with AsiaMalls' loyalty platform AMperkz from Sept 14, meaning Frasers will have a potential membership base of over 800,000 shoppers. Frasers, one of Singapore's largest retail landlords with 14 malls, acquired AsiaMalls Management this year.

Typically, FRx members have accounted for one in four transactions at the malls, Frasers noted.

The 14 Frasers malls comprise Anchorpoint, Bedok Point, Causeway Point, Changi City Point, Eastpoint Mall, Northpoint City, The Centrepoint, YewTee Point, Waterway Point, as well as five malls under AsiaMalls Management, namely Century Square, Hougang Mall, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Tampines 1 and White Sands.

The mall operator also said that Frasers Makan Master, its food and beverage (F&B) marketplace, will be expanded to include multi-brand delivery orders in mid-September. It means that members will be able to combine orders from multiple F&B tenants within the same mall.

"The launch of Frasers eStore marks the natural next step in our digital transformation journey with our tenants to further support them as they embrace digital solutions to find additional avenues to market their products, while adapting to changing consumer behaviours," said Tan Kee Yong, chief operating officer of Frasers Property Retail.

Frasers' peer, CapitaLand, also launched an e-commerce platform and a food ordering platform earlier this year. CapitaLand said in June that the two platforms had signed on more than 280 online merchants combined; both platforms are on track to onboard 500 online merchants by end-2020.