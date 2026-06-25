Frasers Property reshuffles hotel portfolio in $2.1b revamp: What investors need to know

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Frasers House in Bugis is one of the five properties that Frasers Property would be divesting from its portfolio to its Thai owners for $1.1 billion.

SINGAPORE - Property developer Frasers Property (FPL) is proposing to sell its interest in Frasers House, formerly InterContinental Singapore in Bugis, and take full ownership of Fraser Suites Singapore as part of a $2.1 billion plan to restructure its hospitality business.

Announced on June 25, the restructuring will see the mainboard-listed group sell several mature, income-generating hotels, retain stakes in or fully acquire properties with growth or redevelopment potential, and earmark several non-core assets for sale when market conditions are suitable.

FPL is aiming to make better use of its capital and reduce debt, which will allow it to generate better returns for shareholders over the long term, group chief financial officer Loo Choo Leong said at a media briefing.

Shareholders will vote on the proposal at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held in August.

Shares of FPL briefly rose 4.7 per cent when the market opened on June 25, before paring gains by midday. The counter went up again later in the day, closing 1.9 per cent higher at $1.09.

The restructuring marks the next phase of FPL’s hospitality strategy after it took Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT) private in October 2025 following near-unanimous shareholder approval.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Five properties to be sold to FPL’s Thai owner

Part of the plan will see the sale of FPL’s stakes in five FHT hotels to TCC Group Investments (TCCGI). The Thai investment holding company is controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his family, who also own FPL.

One of these is Frasers House, which was rebranded from InterContinental Singapore in January and is now part of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection portfolio.

The other properties are ANA Crowne Plaza in Kobe, Japan; The Westin Kuala Lumpur; Fraser Suites Queens Gate in London; and Fraser Suites Edinburgh.

The five assets would be sold to TCCGI at a 6 per cent to 7 per cent premium.

They are “stabilised assets” with lower yield and would unlock $1.1 billion in capital for FPL, allowing it to pursue other investment opportunities and long-term value-enhancing projects, Loo said.

He added that the company’s goal is to ensure its assets reach their maximum valuations so that they can be put into capital partnerships or divested.

“It is an intentional and very targeted, sensible way of lightening our balance sheet. We are not divesting for the sake of doing so.”

Responding to a question from the media on whether FPL had explored selling the hotels to other buyers, DBS Bank’s head of real estate mergers and acquisitions Kelvin Tan said none of the parties approached expressed interest in the portfolio after the group had performed a discreet market check with them.

Tan, who is also the financial adviser to FPL, said this was likely becasue of the pricing of the assets as well as the condition that FPL would continue to manage them. “The transaction with TCCGI represents the best available pricing outcome for shareholders.”

Different strategies for other Frasers hotels

The restructuring would also see other properties further categorised.

Four assets have been earmarked for their potential to achieve higher yields. They are Novotel Sydney Darling Square; Fraser Suites Sydney; ibis Styles London Gloucester Road and Capri by Fraser, Kensington, and are worth about $400 million in total.

FPL will continue to retain a 49.9 per cent stake in these properties, with TCCGI holding 50.1 per cent.

Frasers Hospitality chief executive Eu Chin Fen said the group chose to retain these assets as it believes it can increase the value of these hotels through upgrading works.

Frasers Hospitality is the hospitality arm of FPL.

Another four properties in Australia and Europe, which the group considers non-core assets, will be held for future divestment opportunities. FPL aims to offload these assets in the next 24 months.

They are Novotel Melbourne on Collins; Fraser Place Canary Wharf, London; Fraser Suites Glasgow in Scotland; and Maritim Hotel Dresden in Germany.

Redevelopment of Valley Point on the cards

FPL will take full ownership of Fraser Suites serviced apartments in Singapore’s River Valley.

This would enable the group to pursue potential redevelopment of the entire Valley Point site, providing further opportunities for value creation over the longer term.

Valley Point, which is located right next to Fraser Suites, comprises over 43,000 sq ft of retail space in a two-storey shopping mall and around 180,000 sq ft of commercial space in a 20-storey office tower. The mixed-use development was completed in 1998 on the site of the former Fraser and Neave (F&N) factory.

FPL declined to elaborate on its redevelopment plans , saying that its priority is to first obtain approval from its shareholders .

Following the restructuring, FPL’s hospitality assets are expected to decrease from around $3.7 billion to $2.5 billion worth, while its assets under management (AUM) should remain at $4.2 billion – around 10 per cent of the group’s total AUM.

While the group is offloading several of its assets from its portfolio and planning more in the future, it reiterated that this restructuring does not represent a shift away from the hospitality sector.

Hospitality remains an integral and core part of FPL since it established its hospitality business in 1998 , said Loo, and the new strategy will refine the group’s capital structure and enhance its asset management capabilities.

The restructuring is also expected to improve Frasers Property’s financial performance, lifting earnings per share by 3.4 per cent, increasing net asset value per share by 1.3 per cent and reducing its net gearing by 3.3 percentage points.