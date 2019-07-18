Frasers Property lands A$500m green loan

Frasers Property has secured a A$750 million (S$715.2 million) term loan, it said yesterday.

The loan comprises a A$500 million green loan tranche and a A$250 million five-year component.

The A$500 million tranche is Singapore's first green loan with a pricing structure linked to the BCA Green Mark, said the company.

The BCA Green Mark is a rating system to evaluate a building for its environmental impact and performance. The loan will be used to refinance existing borrowings in relation to two properties: Alexandra Point and 51 Cuppage Road.

It has a reducing pricing structure with interest cost savings from the second year if the properties maintain their green standards.

Alexandra Point is a 24-storey office building with a BCA Green Mark Platinum rating, while 51 Cuppage Road is a 10-storey office block with a BCA Green Mark Gold rating. Both have efficient lighting, water and air-conditioning systems.

The latest green loan is the group's fifth, all of which have been taken within the past year.

SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS Green financing is an integral part of our capital management strategy as it not only aligns our capital structure with our business' focus on sustainability, but it also helps diversify our funding sources. Mr LOO CHOO LEONG, Frasers Property's group chief financial officer, on recent activities in the green loan space.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust undertook a A$170 million loan last month, while Frasers Property Australia secured a A$600 million loan in March, the same month Frasers Property snagged a $785 million loan. Last September, Frasers Property secured a $1.2 billion syndicated green loan.

Frasers Property group chief financial officer Loo Choo Leong said: "Green financing is an integral part of our capital management strategy as it not only aligns our capital structure with our business' focus on sustainability, but it also helps diversify our funding sources ."

Frasers Property shares closed unchanged at $1.85 yesterday.