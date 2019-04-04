Frasers Property in talks to potentially sell Frasers Tower

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property said on Thursday (April 4) that it "has been in discussions with certain parties who have expressed interest" in its Frasers Tower office property, located at 182 Cecil Street.

It said that there is no certainty that any transaction would result from such discussions, according to a bourse filing in response to Bloomberg queries.

Frasers Property also added that it continually reviews opportunities to enhance shareholder value. This includes potential opportunities to collaborate with new investors, as well as divesting its interests in projects or assets.

"In the course of such review, we may from time to time enter into discussions with parties for potential investments in or divestment of our interest in our projects/assets," it said.