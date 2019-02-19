Frasers Property buying 17.8% stake in S'pore retail mall fund for $356m

Frasers Property has inked a conditional agreement to acquire a 17.8 per cent stake in Singapore's largest non-listed retail mall fund for about $356.4 million.

The fund, PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund (PGIM Real Estate), owns and manages six retail malls in Singapore - namely Tiong Bahru Plaza, White Sands, Liang Court, Hougang Mall, Century Square and Tampines 1 - as well as office property Central Plaza.

The fund is the property investment vehicle of PGIM, the global investment management arm of New York Stock Exchange-listed Prudential Financial.

Frasers Property said its subsidiary, Frasers Property Crystal, has entered into a conditional agreement with a shareholder of PGIM Real Estate to purchase 94,013 shares, representing a 17.8265 per cent stake in the company.

The final price of the acquisition is subject to determination of the dividend amount payable in respect of the sale shares for the fourth quarter of last year.

As of Dec 31, the book value and net asset value of the sale shares amounted to $355.5 million, which includes the fourth-quarter 2018 dividend.

Frasers Property intends to finance the acquisition via internal funds or external borrowings, or a combination of both, it said.

$4.96b

Frasers Property's market capitalisation as of last Friday.

Among other things, completion of the acquisition is conditional upon consent from the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and board approval from PGIM Real Estate.

Frasers Property said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to grow recurring income sources in one of its key asset classes, as PGIM Real Estate's assets consist primarily of suburban retail properties.

It added that the deal will enhance the group's portfolio of investment properties, as suburban retail is an asset class that has demonstrated "resilience across property cycles".

As of last Friday, Frasers Property had a market cap of $4.96 billion.