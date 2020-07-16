Frasers Property brings in TCC as capital partner

Frasers Property has brought in a strategic capital partner for the south wing of Northpoint City.

TCC Prosperity, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bright Bloom Capital, has subscribed for 50 per cent of units of North Gem Trust, which owns the property in Yishun, said Frasers on Tuesday.

TCC Prosperity is part of the TCC Group, which is controlled by Mr Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and his wife, Ms Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, who are directors and controlling shareholders of Frasers Property.

The transaction values Northpoint City (South Wing) at $1.1 billion and allows the group to recognise a gain of $50 million over the asset's last audited book value as of Sept 30 last year.

Following the deal, Frasers Property's subsidiary, FCL Amber, will hold the remaining 50 per cent stake in North Gem Trust.

As part of the agreement, Frasers Property and Bright Bloom Capital have pre-emptive rights on each other's stake in Northpoint City (South Wing).

Northpoint City (South Wing), which is on Yishun Avenue 2, features a two-storey retail podium with two basements, carpark facilities as well as the Nee Soon Community Club and the Yishun Bus Interchange. It was completed in December 2017 and has a lettable area of 26,994 sq m.

Frasers Property Retail continues to manage Northpoint City.

Said Mr Low Chee Wah, chief executive of Frasers Property Retail: "Northpoint City (South Wing) is a strategic component of the group's $8.63 billion retail assets under management in Singapore. This transaction is timely as it maintains the group's discipline in optimising capital productivity.

"Amid challenges brought about by Covid-19, we are pleased to have the support of TCC as our strategic capital partner for this transaction. We will continue to manage Northpoint City, thereby enhancing the group's long-term return by growing our asset and property management fee income."

In addition to growing with its real estate investment trusts (Reits), the group has been stepping up its capital-partnership initiatives with third-party investors.

The transaction follows the equity injection by an investor into Frasers Tower in fiscal 2019, which resulted in both partners holding a 50 per cent stake in the property.

Last June, The Business Times reported that South Korea's National Pension Service was expected to take a stake in Frasers Tower.

Shares of Frasers Property closed 1.65 per cent higher at $1.23 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES