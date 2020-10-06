Frasers Property Australia wins build-to-rent project in Queensland

Frasers Property's Australian division has won a bid to join the Queensland government's build-to-rent (BTR) pilot scheme.

The scheme aims to create BTR as a viable asset class in Brisbane and deliver affordable key-worker housing options in the inner city, said mainboard-listed Frasers Property on Saturday.

The firm will develop 354 apartments on a 2,020 square metre site at 210 Brunswick Street, Fortitude Valley, within 140m of the Fortitude Valley rail station. The 25-level building plus basement parking and rooftop will have 42 studio apartments, 188 one-bedders and 124 two-bedroom units. Frasers Property will own and operate the development.

The state government will subsidise 25 per cent of the rent for 144 units, or 40 per cent of the project. The remaining 210 units will be offered at market rent.

All the apartments will enjoy "the same high standards of finish and amenity access", the firm said. The BTR framework maximises tenant flexibility, providing options to add and subtract extras like parking and storage when needed, it added.

Frasers Property Australia chief executive Anthony Boyd said the project will encourage further partnerships between the government and the private sector, and stimulate institutional investment in BTR as a new asset class.

"The outcome will be a greater diversity and supply of affordable rental housing, and that's a positive thing for the community and the economy," he added.

Amenities at the project will include a rooftop dog park, a recreation and cabana deck, a podium garden terrace, two pools, multiple indoor and outdoor fitness areas and dining and entertainment areas. There will also be a work-from-home co-working office.

The building will be carbon-neutral, said Frasers Property, which expects construction to start in mid-2021 and be completed by the end of 2024.

The firm will develop 354 apartments. The 25-level building plus basement parking and rooftop will have 42 studio apartments, 188 one-bedders and 124 two-bedroom units.

THE BUSINESS TIMES