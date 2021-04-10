Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust to join ST Index

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) will join the FTSE Straits Times Index (STI) next Tuesday, replacing Jardine Strategic Holdings.

The change follows the latest review of the STI by FTSE Russell.

Mr Robert Wallace, chief executive of FLCT's manager, said: "We are delighted that FLCT will be included as a constituent of the STI.

"Our inclusion... bears testament to the progress we have made as a listed real estate investment trust (Reit), which we trust will further elevate FLCT's profile and visibility with global investors."

The STI is a market capitalisation-weighted index that tracks the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange.

It is jointly calculated by FTSE Russell, the index administrator; Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times and The Business Times; and the Singapore Exchange.

FLCT will join six other Reits on the STI - Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust.

A CGS-CIMB research note last month that anticipated FLCT's inclusion stated that it likes the trust for its exposure to the logistics warehouse sector, which will continue to ride on the e-commerce uptrend, as well as its growth potential and income resilience.

Meanwhile, Jardine Matheson Holdings announced last month that it will simplify the parent company structure of the group by acquiring the 15 per cent of Jardine Strategic Holdings that it does not own.

THE BUSINESS TIMES