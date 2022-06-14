Frasers Hospitality Trust parent makes privatisation offer

Frasers Property is privatising subsidiary Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT) with an offer of 70 cents a unit. The offer price represents a premium of 43.8 per cent over the 12-month volume-weighted average price of FHT and is 16.7 per cent over a recent analyst consensus target price.

The offer values FHT at 1.07 times its net asset value. This is higher than the historical average of FHT's trading value since its listing. It also exceeds the current trading multiples of other listed Singapore hospitality trusts and other previous Singapore real estate investment trust privatisations.

FHT owns about $2 billion worth of hospitality assets such as hotels and serviced apartments in key cities in Asia, Australia and Europe. The properties it owns in Singapore include the InterContinental Singapore hotel.

FHT had considered various options, such as an expansion via mergers or acquisitions, before concluding on the privatisation by Frasers Property.

Both Frasers Property and FHT said the privatisation was being done in view of poor market conditions and challenges faced by the hospitality group after more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Muted growth in our key hospitality markets is one of the key reasons why we are not able to deliver distribution per stapled security and net asset value growth," said Ms Eu Chin Fen, chief executive of FHT's managers.

The strengthening of the Singapore dollar against FHT's operational currencies is another key reason why the trust was not able to deliver satisfactory earnings growth, she said.

Mr Eric Gan, chief financial officer of FHT's managers, said foreign currencies had depreciated against the Singapore dollar by more than 10 per cent since FHT's initial public offering (IPO) in 2014.

"Although the latest valuation has gone up in local currency, when we convert it back to Singapore dollars, it is actually a negative figure... so that gives some illustration of how foreign exchange impacts our valuation," he said.

Ms Eu said that uneven economic recovery in the markets where FHT operates slowed the performance of its assets, which remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels. Geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, and looming recessionary pressures have also added to the uncertain outlook.

In arriving at the final offer price of 70 cents per FHT unit, Ms Eu said the trust's managers commissioned valuations of its properties as at the end of last month, and this took into account the earnings potential of the trust post-Covid-19.

The offer price had also taken into account pre-pandemic portfolio valuations. Ms Eu said the offer price implies a total return of about 23 per cent for those who had invested in FHT during its IPO and subscribed to its rights issue.