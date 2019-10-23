Frasers Centrepoint Trust posts 1.8% rise in Q4 DPU to 2.913 cents

SINGAPORE - Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 1.8 per cent to 2.913 cents from 2.862 cents a year ago for the fourth quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, boosted by higher portfolio occupancy and contributions.

Gross revenue was down 0.5 per cent to $48.3 million for the quarter, from $48.5 million a year ago.

Net property income (NPI) edged down 0.1 per cent on the year to $32.85 million for the quarter, from $32.88 million a year ago.

This was due to higher average portfolio occupancy and higher contributions from Northpoint City North Wing, Changi City Point and YewTee Point, FCT's manager said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Income available for distribution rose 17.9 per cent year on year to $30.4 million, from $25.8 million.

The distribution will be paid out on Nov 29, after books closure on Nov 1.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Sept 30, DPU was higher at 12.07 cents, versus 12.015 cents a year ago, and income available for distribution grew 6.6 per cent to $118.7 million from $111.3 million a year ago.

Gross revenue was 1.6 per cent higher at $196.4 million, while NPI rose 1.5 per cent to $139.3 million for the full year, from $137.2 million a year ago.

FCT units were trading at $2.74 as at 9.26am, up one cent or 0.4 per cent.