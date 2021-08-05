Former oil tycoon's daughter charged with obstruction of justice

A second member of the Lim family behind collapsed oil trading giant Hin Leong Trading has been charged in the State Courts, in yet another sign of the family's deepening legal woes.

Lim Huey Ching, 54, the daughter of former oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin and an executive director of Hin Leong for more than 20 years, has been charged with one count of obstructing the course of justice.

She was accused of instructing Mr Lim Chin, an IT manager at Hin Leong, on April 13 last year to delete IT records at a time when the company was facing probable civil proceedings or criminal investigations.

Hin Leong and its shipping arm, Ocean Tankers, filed for bankruptcy protection on April 17 last year.

According to the charge sheets, Lim Huey Ching is accused of instructing Mr Lim Chin, who is not related to the Lim family, to ensure that "deleted items on Hin Leong's servers must not be recoverable, and that previous backups of information on Hin Leong's servers must be disposed of permanently". The offence carries a punishment of a prison term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Clad in a dark jacket and a white shirt, the bespectacled Lim Huey Ching appeared calm while in the dock as she awaited the outcome of proceedings yesterday.

Lim Huey Ching's bail was set at $50,000 yesterday. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug 30.

Deputy Public Prosecutor G. Kannan had asked for her bail to be set at between $70,000 and $80,000, saying that "Lim is linked to Lim Oon Kuin", and that her offence of obstruction "revolves around instructions to delete IT records pertaining to the affairs of the company helmed by her father".

The 79-year-old former oil tycoon, better known as O.K. Lim, now faces a total of 130 charges involving US$2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed.

Singapore prosecutors disclosed that 16 banks in Singapore have suffered US$291.9 million in "actual monetary loss" out of the US$2.7 billion in loans that they were allegedly duped into extending to Hin Leong by the elder Lim. The losses are part of the alleged US$3.5 billion debt owed by Hin Leong to the 23 banks.

But Lim's lawyer Christopher Daniel argued that the $70,000 bail amount was too high.

In asking for bail to be set at $20,000, Mr Daniel said: "She is not a flight risk. She is based in Singapore, and her family is here... Her passport has been with the Commercial Affairs Department since April or May last year. Her bailor is going to be her mother."

In response to District Judge Terence Tay's question on Lim's flight risk, DPP Kannan said that "her flight risk is low to moderate".

"She has multiple properties in Australia and is certainly a woman of means. Her bailor is her mother and her passport has been seized, but that has not stopped determined persons in the past. There are ways to leave the country if that is what one wants to do," the DPP said.

But Mr Daniel said his client is not likely to abscond, as her means to do so have been curbed by court-ordered asset-freezing injunctions against her, her father and her brother.

The judicial managers-turned-liquidators of Hin Leong in May obtained a Mareva injunction to freeze the Lim family's assets worldwide up to a value of US$3.5 billion.

The elder Lim and his two children, Evan Lim Chee Meng and Lim Huey Ching, were sued in August last year by the judicial managers over the US$3.5 billion, plus another US$90 million in dividends the Lims allegedly paid themselves even though the company was insolvent.