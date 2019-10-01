Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US

It seems like business as usual for the one Singapore outlet of the global Forever 21 fashion chain now in bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The firm has stated that many of its stores around the world will close but its shop here at 313@Somerset looks to be in the clear.

Lendlease, which runs the Orchard Road mall, told The Straits Times yesterday that it has not been notified of any change to the outlet's lease.

"Forever 21 is trading well and has been a tenant at 313@Somerset since 2009 when the mall commenced operations," a spokesman said. "They have been a good tenant that makes prompt settlements. We have not been notified of any change to their lease."

When The Straits Times (ST) visited the outlet here, which is run by the Sharaf Group in the United Arab Emirates, at 6.30pm yesterday, there were around 25 shoppers, mostly teens and tourists.

Most shoppers ST talked to were unaware that the American retailer had filed for bankruptcy.

Polytechnic student Puah Pohsim, 17, said: "I come here once a month but I don't think I'll be sad if the shop closes down."

Staff were aware of the news but said the store is not closing.

Full-timer Siti Nur Ardila Mohamad, 21, noted: "When the news about the bankruptcy first came out, we were worried so we went to ask management and they told us the store won't be affected."

She has been working there for six months.

Part-time staff member Karla Canaveral, 17, who has been working at the store for 10 months, said: "Every day, a few customers will ask us when our last day is or whether we are closing." She added that the store has hired at least five new sales staff in recent months.

Store supervisor Laura, who declined to give her full name, said it has two years left on the lease so closure is not on the cards.

There were three other Forever 21 stores here - at Kallang Wave Mall, VivoCity and one above Orchard MRT station.

GOOD TENANT AT 313@SOMERSET Forever 21 is trading well and has been a tenant at 313@Somerset since 2009 when the mall commenced operations. They have been a good tenant that makes prompt settlements. We have not been notified of any change to their lease. A SPOKESMAN FOR LENDLEASE, which runs the Orchard Road mall where the one Singapore outlet of Forever 21 is located.

Other outlets around the world face troubling times with Forever 21 becoming just the latest big fashion merchant that could not cope with high rents and heavy competition amid a shift to e-commerce.

Court papers filed in the US show that the firm has estimated liabilities on a consolidated basis of between US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) and US$10 billion, Bloomberg said.

The Chapter 11 filing, which has been the subject of market talk since August, allows the Los Angeles-based company to keep operating while it works out a plan to pay its creditors and turn around the business.

Forever 21 has obtained US$275 million in financing from lenders and US$75 million in new capital.

The firm was founded in 1984 and operates more than 800 stores in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. It plans to exit most of those in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America. The stores expect to honour gift cards, returns and exchanges.

Once popular among teenagers in the 2000s for its affordable and eye-catching designs, Forever 21's signature bright-yellow shopping bags have become a less common sight as Generation Z consumers - those born from 1998 onwards - shifted rapidly to e-commerce and streetwear brands in recent years.

The bankruptcy filing could help Forever 21 get rid of unprofitable stores and raise fresh funds, allowing the private, family-held company to restructure its flailing business for a new generation.

"The financing... will arm Forever 21 with the capital necessary to effect critical changes in the US and abroad to revitalise our brand and fuel our growth, allowing us to meet our ongoing obligations to customers, vendors and employees," said Forever 21 executive vice-president Linda Chang.