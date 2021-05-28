Ford expects 40% of global sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

NEW YORK • Ford is once again ramping up investment in zero-emission cars and expects 40 per cent of volume by 2030 to comprise fully electric vehicles, it announced on Wednesday.

The United States automaker said it will increase investment in electric vehicles, components and infrastructure to more than US$30 billion (S$40 billion) by 2025, boosting the amount from the US$22 billion target set in February.

The company last week unveiled an all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 truck in an eco-friendly reinvention of a flagship American car brand, and said it had received 70,000 reservations from customers in just one week.

"This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we're grabbing it with both hands," Ford chief executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

Mr Farley and other executives presented the plans in a virtual meeting with financial analysts and other stakeholders.

Besides the battery-powered F-150, called the Lightning, Ford has begun selling the electric Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle (SUV) and will soon bring the E-Transit cargo van to showrooms.

The company is also investing in producing its own batteries, and recently announced a joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation.

Mr Farley said the goal is to reduce the cost of batteries by 40 per cent by 2025.

Manufacturers have joined the growing move towards zero-emission vehicles to help address global warming.

Ford's main rival General Motors pledged in January to stop making diesel-or petrol-powered cars by 2035. German automaker Volkswagen also intends to offer 70 electric models by 2030 and sell 26 million units in 10 years.

Industry analyst Karl Brauer of used-car site iSeeCars said Ford's target "represents a safe balance of aspiration and reality, particularly for a company so heavily reliant on trucks and SUVs".

While other automakers are pledging higher numbers, "none of them has relied on truck and SUV sales as heavily as Ford".

Mr Elon Musk's Tesla remains the dominant force in the electric car market, with a valuation of US$580 billion compared with Ford's US$51 billion.

However, with growing public interest for emissions-free vehicles, new entrants have joined the market including start-ups Rivian and Lucid.

However, electric cars still accounted for only 2.5 per cent of all US sales in the first quarter, according to specialist firm Cox.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE