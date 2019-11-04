For all its wealth, oil giant pays surprisingly little

They run the world's most profitable company, oversee one-tenth of global oil output and their decisions help shape the fate of a nation. Their pay cheques, however, are a little less grandiose.

Saudi oil giant Aramco booked a staggering US$111 billion (S$150 billion) in profit last year, more than what five of its biggest rivals - ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total - earned together.

The firm's oil revenues have also long helped finance the lives of members of the House of Saud, whose collective net worth is estimated at more than US$100 billion.

But for Aramco executives, it is a relatively modest life compared with some of their peers elsewhere.

Last year, top management and board members - 17 people in total - split roughly US$30 million worth of compensation and benefits. That was half of what rivals Exxon and Chevron handed to their executives and directors, though they would have been subject to income tax whereas Saudi nationals are not.

Chief executive Amin Nasser collected no more than a US$5 million package in 2016 as the firm began preparing its protracted initial public offering (IPO), sources said.

That was less than a fifth of what Exxon's then CEO Rex Tillerson received at the time.

Even when taking into account the tax regime and other perks, such as secluded housing with private pools, the numbers are hardly staggering, compared with the grand plan for the company.

Saudi Arabia's market regulator approved the oil giant's application to list yesterday but did not give a timeframe or say how much Aramco would sell. Sources say the company could offer 1 per cent to 2 per cent of its shares, raising as much US$20 billion to US$40 billion.

A sale of 2 per cent of Aramco shares at a US$1.5 trillion valuation would make it the biggest IPO of all time, beating Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's US$25 billion in 2014. Aramco will release the IPO prospectus on Sunday.

But working at Aramco comes with many benefits beyond salaries.

Jobs at the company are highly coveted among Saudis. Top candidates are sometimes recruited as early as in their teens. A job offer can be a ticket to a university education in the US, job security and immense prestige back home.

"You're basically a rock star if you work for Aramco," energy expert Jim Krane said. "It's one of the only meritocracies in Saudi Arabia."

BLOOMBERG