Food Innovators suspects worker embezzled $359,000 from unit and clients
Tay Peck Gek
- Food Innovators said an employee may have misappropriated $359,000 from its unit F Innovators Singapore and two clients, based on early checks.
- The group did not name the employee, and said the case is not expected to affect FY2026 or FY2027 results, though this may change.
- The company is appointing advisers and reviewing legal options, while its shares last closed unchanged at $0.175 on Nov 6.
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SINGAPORE – Catalist-listed Food Innovators reported on Nov 9 that an employee might have misappropriated $35,000 from a wholly owned subsidiary and $324,000 from two clients.
In a bourse filing, the group said it has been alerted to a potential embezzlement of funds belonging to its unit F Innovators Singapore and two unidentified companies that this subsidiary provides services to.
Food Innovators did not provide the name or position of the employee.
As at Nov 9, a total of $359,000 was suspected to have been misappropriated based on preliminary investigations.
But this is not expected to have a material impact on the group’s financial position or results for FY2026 ended Feb 28, 2026, or FY2027, Food Innovators said.
This initial assessment may be revised depending on the progress and outcome of the investigations, said the group, which operates real estate subleasing and restaurant businesses.
Meanwhile, the company is appointing advisers and evaluating its legal options.
Food Innovators shares closed unchanged at 17.5 cents on Nov 6. The market was closed on Nov 9 because of the Deepavali public holiday. THE BUSINESS TIMES