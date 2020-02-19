Focus on Budget, but shares hardly budging

The Singapore Budget was the day's focus but the coronavirus support measures announced had a muted effect on benchmark stocks most affected by the outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat unveiled a special $4 billion package to help companies with their cash-flow support and to keep jobs. More help went to the tourism, aviation, retail, food services and point-to-point transport services sectors, harder hit by the crisis.

Sats traded lower in the early session but edged up to close flat at $4.48 after Mr Heng said assistance would be provided to ground handling agents at Changi Airport.

Singapore Airlines, which closed down $0.15 or 1.7 per cent at $8.51, saw no bounce after Mr Heng announced rebates for aircraft landing and parking charges at Changi. Its stock stayed weighed down by the move to cancel over 700 SIA and SilkAir flights between March and May due to weaker demand.

A 10 per cent property tax rebate for Singapore's two integrated resorts (IR) did little for Genting Singapore's share price. It closed unchanged at 88.5 cents. Over the weekend, the owner of Resorts World Sentosa pulled out of its bid for the Osaka IR licence.

With investors continuing to focus on the spread of Covid-19, the STI extended its slide for a fourth day, closing 16.37 points or 0.5 per cent lower at 3,196.63. It is down 0.8 per cent to date this year.

Index heavyweights like the local banks ended lower. DBS Group Holdings fell $0.21 or 0.8 per cent to $25.27, OCBC Bank eased $0.04 or 0.4 per cent to $10.97 while United Overseas Bank ended at $25.81, down $0.24 or 0.9 per cent.

Singtel dropped $0.04 or 1.3 per cent to $3.17. Shares in Singapore's largest telco have lost 6 per cent since it reported Q3 earnings last Thursday. Among tech manufacturers, Hi-P International fell $0.03 or 2.3 per cent to $1.28 after Maybank Kim Eng analyst Lai Gene Lih reiterated his "sell" call and slashed its target price to $1.00 on weaker outlook.

Valuetronics Holdings shed 1.5 cents or 2 per cent to $0.72 after RHB Research lowered it to "neutral" and cut its target price to $0.76.



A total of 1.44 billion securities was traded, 22 per cent over 2019's daily average but total turnover came to $1.04 billion, just shy of last year's intraday mean.

Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 227 to 192. The blue-chip index had 17 of its 30 components closing in the red. Most Asia markets closed lower after Apple warned of a revenue hit from the virus outbreak.