Focus now on next steps by firm's lead shareholder

HONG KONG • Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong has filed to wind up the company, putting the spotlight on what support its controlling shareholder Lim Kok Thay, who owns 76 per cent of the company, may provide. The Hong Kong-based firm has been pummelled by the plunge in travel demand due to Covid-19. It reported a record loss of US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) in May last year.

What's next?

The filing at the Supreme Court of Bermuda, where the company has its registered office, is a way to get assistance safeguarding its assets. The firm "exhausted all reasonable efforts" to negotiate with its creditors and stakeholders, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange yesterday. Investors will also be watching for potential resumption in the firm's Hong Kong-listed shares, which have plunged almost 50 per cent this month.

Will this affect other Genting firms?

The Genting group of companies listed in Malaysia and Singapore have no cross shareholding with Genting Hong Kong except for Mr Lim being a common shareholder in all three. So as far as earnings go, there would be no impact on the Malaysia-and Singapore-listed Genting shares. That said, Genting Cruise Lines, which runs the Star Cruises and Dream Cruises brands - and which has a Singapore office and operates some cruises from the Republic - is a division of Genting Hong Kong.

What are the risks?

The worry is whether Mr Lim will tap other parts of his Genting empire to help with any bailout or to provide financial help. Mr Lim has also pledged almost his entire stake in Genting Hong Kong as collateral for loans to keep the Hong Kong firm going.

What are the other Genting empire firms?

Genting: This is the holding company of Genting Malaysia, Genting Singapore, Genting Plantations and other businesses.

Genting Malaysia: The Malaysian casino and resorts operator recently resumed operations, after locking down as a result of pandemic restrictions.

Genting Singapore: It operates casino and resort Resorts World Sentosa in the city state.

BLOOMBERG