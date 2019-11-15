F&N's full-year earnings soar 24%

Consumer group Fraser and Neave (F&N) lifted its numbers for the year, due to higher contributions from its beverages and dairies segments.

Earnings soared 23.5 per cent to $152.6 million for the 12 months to Sept 30, while revenue rose 3.7 per cent to $1.9 billion over last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) for the beverages unit shot up from $400,000 last year to $6.7 million on the back of higher sales, cheaper sugar, and lower manufacturing overheads and marketing spend.

Ebit for the dairies segment rose 19.3 per cent to $275.5 million, due to higher profit contribution of about $118 million from Dairies Thailand and a greater earnings share of about $111 million from its Vietnam joint stock firm, Vinamilk.

The higher overall revenue figure was driven by increased contributions from beverages and dairies.

Beverages recorded turnover of $470.7 million, 6.5 per cent higher than last year, due to successful festive campaigns and the continued roll-out of new, healthier products in the core markets of Malaysia and Singapore.

Dairies revenue rose 3.6 per cent to $1.2 billion, due in large part to Dairies Thailand's marketing and branding campaigns backed by capacity expansion.

Only the printing and publishing arm saw a slight revenue decline - down 0.6 per cent to $277.4 million - after the maiden contribution from Print Lab, an acquisition this year, while improved distribution sales offset declines in other units.

AT A GLANCE

REVENUE: $1.9 billion (+3.7%) NET PROFIT: $152.6 million (+23.5%) DIVIDEND (PER SHARE): 4 cents

Earnings per share rose to 10.6 cents from 8.5 cents a year ago.

A final dividend of four cents a share has been proposed, to go with the interim dividend of 1.5 cents a share paid in June. The total payout of 5.5 cents is one cent over the previous year's sum.

F&N shares closed up 0.6 per cent at $1.70 yesterday.