Flash crash in European stocks highlights risks from algo trading

LONDON • A rare flash crash in European stocks on Monday was caused by a Citigroup trader and highlights the risks from computer-initiated sell orders exacerbating a single human error.

A trader at Citi's London desk made an error inputting a transaction, sending shares across the continent tumbling and briefly wiping out €300 billion (S$437 billion) in market value.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index slumped as much as 8 per cent in just five minutes before 10am Central European Time (4pm Singapore time) on Monday but quickly recovered most of the losses.

"The problem is not the mistake per se, but all the algorithms and stops that were triggered," said Mr John Plassard, a director at Mirabaud & Cie.

"It shows the market is always vulnerable to human error and that algorithms and various CTAs are far too present in markets," he added, referring to the commodity trading advisers that often use rapid systematic orders to pursue market trends.

On Monday, a public holiday in Britain left European stock markets with about a quarter less liquidity than normal, giving the remaining trades an outsize chance of moving prices.

It was "the worst day possible for this to happen," said Mr Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager Manfred Piontke Vermoegensverwalt EK in Germany. While the circumstances were unusual, the flash crash demonstrated a broader need to take action and prevent such moves in the future, he said.

"We shouldn't wait for the regulator to do something - brokers, banks and stock exchanges need to implement changes now, such as introducing circuit breakers."

The term "flash crash" became part of the market's lingo after the Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered around 1,000 points in May 2010, wiping out nearly US$1 trillion (S$1.38 trillion) in shareholder value before mostly rebounding in a matter of minutes.

It is an example of extreme market volatility or structural problems, eroding investor confidence.

Most are the result of human error, such as "fat finger" mistakes where a trader may accidentally add an extra zero to an order or accidentally request a large order be immediately executed rather than dripped into the market.

Previous sudden crashes include the slide in the pound sterling in 2016, as well as Wall Street's Black Monday in October 1987 and the flash crash in May 2010.

In the US, regulators have tried to stave off further shocks to share prices with new rules including greater disclosure for big traders, as well as circuit breakers to cool off overheated price moves and curbs on algos to prevent shares from moving too quickly.

Europe, though, governs its markets mostly on a country-by-country basis.

