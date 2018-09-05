Five start-ups picked for proptech accelerator programme

Real estate firms JLL and Lendlease have announced the five start-ups selected for their proptech accelerator programme, Propell Asia.

The five selected are early-stage companies chosen based on the commercial viability and scalability of their idea, as well as their strength and technical competency.

These firms offer a good mix of solutions for office and leasing, construction productivity, facilities management and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, said JLL and Lendlease in a statement yesterday.

The start-ups are: GorillaSpace, an online marketplace for flexible and long-term workspaces; Lauretta.io, which uses artificial intelligence to automate the facilities management process; Logfront, an IoT-powered facilities management platform; Nucon, an intelligence engine tailored for the construction industry; and Talox, a leasing and asset management platform.

The teams will undergo a 10-week fast-track learning programme involving mentors who will work with them to develop relevant business skills, from planning to product and strategy to execution.

The programme will also immerse them in various real estate industries in the region.

"The diverse real estate systems in each country are a real challenge for start-ups, so I'm glad that JLL and Lendlease are bringing their ecosystems together, along with committed mentors, to offer guidance and expertise," said Mr Anthony Chow, one of the programme's mentors and co-founder of Igloohome.

"With Propell Asia, start-ups will be able to leverage these collective resources to get a leg up in the growing proptech scene in Asia."