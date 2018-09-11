Five named category winners in EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Five leading entrepreneurs were named category winners in the 17th annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Singapore awards yesterday. They were:

•Mr Von Lee Yong Miang, chairman of Expand Construction, who won EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the engineering and construction category;

•Mr Jeffrey Tiong, CEO of Patsnap, winner in the analytics intelligence category;

• Mr Cheong Chia Chou, managing director of Pictureworks, winner in the media and lifestyle category;

• Mr Christopher Ng, group CEO of Rigel Technology, winner in the sustainable bathroom solutions category;•

•Mr Laurent Junique, CEO of Teledirect, winner in the outsourced solutions category.

The winners were selected from more than 40 nominations by an independent judging panel.

They will be honoured at a gala on Oct 26 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. At the gala, one of the five winners will be named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 Singapore, and will represent the Republic at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award in Monte Carlo next year.

EY also named the winners of two honorary awards. OUE executive chairman Stephen Riady won the EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence award; Sing Lun Holdings was named winner of the EY-Standard Chartered Family Business Award of Excellence.