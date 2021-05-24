Five Eagle Hospitality Trust properties put on auction receive qualified bids

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Five out of 15 properties put up for auction have received qualified bids in the second bid round for Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) Chapter 11 assets held on May 20, announced the EHT's trustee, DBS Trustee, on Monday.

In a bourse filing to the Singapore Exchange, the trustee said its Chapter 11 entities received qualified bids for Sheraton Denver Tech Center, Four Points by Sheraton San Jose Airport, Embassy Suites by Hilton Anaheim North, Doubletree by Hilton Salt Lake City Airport, and Hilton Atlanta Northeast.

The auction resulted in a US$24.8 million net increase in the aggregate consideration for EHT's auctioned properties.

A "stalking-horse" bidder - Madison Phoenix LLC, an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital LP - emerged successful for its bid of nine non-auctioned properties with an aggregate purchase price of US$326.5 million.

This is in accordance with the terms of the stalking-horse agreement between entities of EHT and the bidder, which effectively sets an opening price or "price floor" to protect the company selling the assets at low bids.

Successful bids and back-up bids at the auction, along with the purchase by the stalking-horse bidder of the non-auctioned properties, are subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court at a hearing scheduled for May 28, 2021.

Properties remaining in EHT's portfolio upon approval of the sale would comprise Queen Mary Long Beach, Delta Woodbridge, Hilton Houston Galleria Area and Crowne Plaza Dallas Near Galleria-Addison.

In its announcement, the trustee said it will "continue to explore all available options" to EHT in respect of the remaining properties, and in the interests of all unitholders.

It added that Constellation Hospitality Group, LLC and a group of its investors, including owners of the trust's sponsor Howard Wu and Taylor Woods, on May 19 filed a motion with the United States Bankruptcy Court to extend certain sales-related deadlines for the second bid round and auction.

Constellation had previously submitted a Chapter 11 plan bid through which it offered to purchase 100 per cent of the equity interests in one of EHT's Chapter 11 entity, EHT US1, which Constellation valued at US$470 million.

The trustee had "identified numerous shortfalls" in relation to Constellation's bid that "required further clarification and corrections in order to make such bid a qualified bid" but this, along with the required deposit, was not received.

Constellation subsequently filed an extension motion to extend the deadline for the submission of qualified bids. The motion was denied by the United States Bankruptcy Court on May 19, such that the auction proceeded as scheduled on May 20.

Trading in EHT has been suspended since March 2020.