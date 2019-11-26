First Sponsor-led group in tie-up to redevelop Sydney site

A consortium led by Singapore-listed First Sponsor has partnered Australian developer ICD Property to redevelop the iconic City Tattersalls Club (CTC) site in Sydney.

Founded in 1895, CTC is one of the largest and oldest premier business and sporting clubs in Sydney. The Pitt Street property is in the core central business district and has a site area of 2,337 sq m.

The tie-up between the First Sponsor investor consortium and ICD follows a landmark decision by the City of Sydney on Nov 14 that green-lit ICD's stage 1 concept development of the CTC site.

Plans to rejuvenate the entire clubhouse include retail outlets, restaurants, a combined hotel and club reception on the ground level, an event space, a premium co-working centre, health and well-being facilities, and other member facilities.

There are also plans to develop a 49-storey tower above the historic site, comprising apartments and a high-end hotel plus ancillary facilities.

The consortium, comprising First Sponsor's wholly owned subsidiary FS Australia Property 5, Australian firm Applewood Holdings and Hong Kong-incorporated Bull-Oak Investments, will acquire 39.9 per cent, 30.1 per cent and 10 per cent stakes, respectively, in both ICD SB Pitt Street Trust (ISPS Trust) and its trustee, ICD SB Pitt Street, by subscribing to new units in the trust and new shares in the trustee.

As of yesterday, ICD Land, a member of the ICD Property group, owned all issued units and shares in the trust and trustee.

Applewood and Bull-Oak are the investment vehicles of high-net-worth individuals.

First Sponsor will finance the entire project's construction to a tune of A$370 million (S$342.6 million).

ISPS Trust entered a development management agreement with CTC in 2015 to renovate the club's premises and develop a hotel and apartments above it.

ICD SB Pitt Street had agreed to spend a maximum of A$100 million to complete the works for the club's premises and the hotel, and under the 2015 agreement was to also contract a builder and obtain construction financing for the development.

ICD SB Pitt Street will sell the apartments on behalf of CTC when the city authorities grant its stage 2 development approval.

The collaboration between the consortium and ICD is subject to regulatory approvals and conditions, which are expected to be achieved in the first quarter of next year.

First Sponsor holds investments primarily across China, the Netherlands and Germany.

Its shares closed up 0.8 per cent at $1.31 yesterday.