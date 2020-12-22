Firms lauded for showing care to staff amid pandemic

Software company Cadence, semiconductor giant Micron and global logistics provider DHL were among 13 companies that received awards for being the best workplaces in Singapore this year.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital was given a special accolade for resilience during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking at the awards ceremony organised by global institute Great Place to Work yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said a great company to work for amid the Covid-19 pandemic is one that takes care of the physical and psychological health of its staff.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo presented the awards to the winners.

Mr Heng said: "A great workplace remembers, and respects, that each of its members may face their own pressures and commitments outside of the workplace and cares for their total well-being."

He added: "The second quality is that a great workplace is also a place that inspires and supports its employees to care about others - even in difficult times.

"It is commendable that these companies show that they are not only here to do business, but are also here to do good. It makes these workplaces inspiring organisations that their employees are proud of."

To rank the workplaces, the institute got staff to respond to over 60 survey questions that looked at areas such as trust and if the firm helped them reach their full potential. Staff's experiences of the company's values, if they could contribute new ideas and their leaders' effectiveness, were also considered.

The survey also looked at what leadership actions firms took in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The institute collected 25,000 survey responses that represented 62,000 employees in Singapore.

This year's study found that the best workplaces put their staff first, engaged with them, and ensured workers were comfortable sharing their challenges.

Ms Evelyn Kwek, Great Place to Work's managing director for Asean and Australia-New Zealand, said: "In times of crisis, people rely on leaders to keep them grounded and informed. In response to the pandemic, leaders at great places to work tapped the relationship values and trust that were important elements of their pre-pandemic workplace cultures."

She added that employers should think beyond business operations and pay attention to staff experiences, demonstrate care and empathy and continually listen to employees.

For instance, PAP Community Foundation (PCF), one of the winners, saw its management team sending weekly encouragement notes to staff. It also gave a one-off special bonus to staff and even salary increments. Chief executive Victor Bay said: "A good workplace should have a strong culture of trust with open communication and engagement with all staff and stakeholders, and a strong practice of servant leadership."

PCF human resource division director Albert Seah agreed: "Our commitment in engaging our staff, recognising their concerns and taking the necessary steps to enable them to feel safe and secure in their jobs had won us their support and trust."

Another winner was delivery service Foodpanda. It gave staff a special budget of $300 to buy items to work from home, such as desks or headphones. It also rolled out a programme to offer workers and their families free remote professional counselling, as well as a portal to provide resources on topics from fitness to mental wellness.

Foodpanda head of people Ingo Laubender said: "What has worked well in the past does not guarantee success going forward. We are encouraged to challenge our thinking and innovate to remain future-proof. Empathy has to come above all, and is what we truly need to forge a strong team to tide us over unprecedented times."